'Memories Will Stay With Me Forever': South African Star Shabnim Ismail Announces Retirement From International Cricket

South African legend Shabnim Ismael announced her immediate retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect on Wednesday.

The pacer, who has represented the Protea women on 241 occasions, has managed to pick up 317 wickets in international colours.

“After 16 years proudly representing my country, I have come to the difficult decision to retire from international cricket and move on to the next chapter of my life,", the 34-year-old posted on her social media handles.

The seamer made her international debut in the year 2007 against Pakistan in ODI, while her Test debut came the very same year against The Netherlands.

“As any athlete knows, training and competing at your best requires much sacrifice and dedication and I now find myself wanting to spend more time with my family, particularly my siblings and parents as they get older," the tweet read.

“I really believe that reducing the amount of cricket I play will enable me to do this, and playing in global leagues is the only way I see to be able to fit in both family and cricket," the pacer said.

Her first T20I was against New Zealand, which also came in the year 2007, and since then, the seamer has 127 ODIs, while also donning the South Africa jersey 113 times in T20Is.

“As I look back on my international career, I am so grateful for all the opportunities and experiences I have had. I have loved being able to compete at the highest level and I am so proud of being able to be part of a wonderful group of players who have led the way for women in cricket."

“The memories I have will stay with me forever."

She thanked her teammates, coaches, staff and the nation’s cricket association in her heartfelt note too.

“I want to thank Cricket South Africa, my teammates, my coaches, and medical support staff for all their input and support over the years."

“To my fan, thank you for your unwavering support and encouragement. Your messages and cheers have lifted me up and kept me going when times were tough," she added.

“As I step into this new stage of life, I am excited to explore new opportunities and spend more time with those I love."

“I look forward to continuing to perform at the highest level over the next few years across various T20 competitions across the globe," she concluded.

