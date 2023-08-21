Trends :Heath Streak AliveIndia SquadIND VS IREShubman GillSri Lanka vs Scotland
MI Emirates Squad Shapes up Ahead of ILT20 Season 2

The players include Kusal Perera, Akeal Hosein, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth who join Mumbai Indians for the first time.

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 17:38 IST

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

MI Emirates announce the signing of 8 players

MI Emirates announce the signing of 8 players, taking their squad up to 20, ahead of the second edition of ILT20, that is set to begin on 13th January 2024.

    • The players include Kusal Perera, Akeal Hosein, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth who join the #OneFamily for the first time, with Ambati Rayudu returning (Mumbai Indians 2010 - 2017) with Corey Anderson (Mumbai Indians 2014 - 2016), and Waqar Salamkheil (MI Cape Town 2023), Odean Smith (MI Cape Town 2023) and Nosthush Kenjige (MI New York 2023) continuing their development journey with the #OneFamily.

    The players will join Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Zahoor Khan, Jordan Thompson, William Smeed, McKenny Clarke and Daniel Mousley.

    first published: August 21, 2023, 17:38 IST
    last updated: August 21, 2023, 17:38 IST
