MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction And Tips IPL 2023: Fantasy XI Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 16

Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 16 in match 23 of IPL 2023. The five-time champions registered their first win of the tournament against Delhi Capitals a few days ago. Rohit Sharma’s MI, known to be slow-starters, will now aim to string together a few victories and climb on the points table. Mumbai Indians usually play very well in their own backyard and will fancy their chances against Kolkata Kight Riders. The fact that Rohit is back among the runs is also good news for the team.

Kolkata would want to bounce back on Sunday after losing their last fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Nitish Rana and Co are playing fearless cricket and a thrilling contest is on the cards.

Ahead of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on April 16.

Where will the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 pm IST on April 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Vice-Captain: Nitish Rana

Suggested Playing XI for MI vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Nitish Rana, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Jason Behrendorff, Umesh Yadav, Riley Meredith

MI vs KKR Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur

MI vs KKR Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Jofra Archer, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Raghav Goyal, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Duan Jansen, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shakib Al Hasan, Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russel, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer

