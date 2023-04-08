MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Match

Mumbai Indians will look to script their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season when they take the field on Saturday, April 8. In their next assignment, the five-time IPL winners will be up against Chennai Super Kings. The titanic IPL 2023 clash between Mumbai and Chennai will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Rohit Sharma-led side had to suffer a crushing eight-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their season opener. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, will head into the game after getting the better of Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

The MS Dhoni-led side is now placed in sixth position on the IPL points table. The four-time IPL winners had to suffer a five-wicket defeat against defending champions Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 season opener.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be played on Saturday, April 8.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match?

Advertisement

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Moeen Ali

Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Advertisement

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, MS Dhoni

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

MI vs CSK Probable XIs:

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

MI vs CSK Full Squad

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians Full Squad For IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here