MI vs GT IPL 2023 Higlights: Rashid Khan's Heroics in Vain as Mumbai Indians Win by 27 Runs

Rashid Khan smashed 10 sixes during his unbeaten 79-run innings but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to take GT beyond the finish line. The top and the middle order faltered and Rashid was left with no option but smash relentlessly. He scored his maiden IPL fifty off just 21 balls but lacked back up at the other end. GT fall 27 runs short of the 219-run target and that ended Gujarat’s winning spree. However, they are intact at the top of the table.

A few hours prior to Rashid’s fireworks, it was Suryakumar Yadav who sent the Wankhede crowd into a frenzy, notching up his maiden IPL hundred. He remained unbeaten on 103, bringing up the triple figures on the final delivery of the innings with a six. Overall, he hit 11 boundaries and 6 maximums during his stay at the crease.

As far as the bowler are concerned, it was great outing for the spinner. While Rashid picked up 4 for 30, Piyush Chawla (2/36) and Kumar Kartikeya (2/37) were among the wickets too. But for MI, the pick of the bowlers was Akash Madhwal who returned figures of 3 for 31.

With the 27-run win, MI have climbed up to the thrid spot again with 14 points and are very much alive i the playoff race. Whereas Gujarat have a wait a little longer to qualify.