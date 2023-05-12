MI vs GT IPL 2023 Higlights: Rashid Khan's Heroics in Vain as Mumbai Indians Win by 27 Runs

Curated By: Aakash Biswas
IPL 2023 MI vs GT Highlights: Rashid Khan registered his highest T20 score – 79 not out off 32 – but his late hit went in vain as Gujarat Titans fell 27 runs short while chasing 219. An unexpected batting collapse left Rashid to do most of the scoring but his knock wasn’t enough to guide the team home. For MI, Akash Madhwal was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 3 for 31. Read More
Rashid Khan smashed 10 sixes during his unbeaten 79-run innings but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to take GT beyond the finish line. The top and the middle order faltered and Rashid was left with no option but smash relentlessly. He scored his maiden IPL fifty off just 21 balls but lacked back up at the other end. GT fall 27 runs short of the 219-run target and that ended Gujarat’s winning spree. However, they are intact at the top of the table.
A few hours prior to Rashid’s fireworks, it was Suryakumar Yadav who sent the Wankhede crowd into a frenzy, notching up his maiden IPL hundred. He remained unbeaten on 103, bringing up the triple figures on the final delivery of the innings with a six. Overall, he hit 11 boundaries and 6 maximums during his stay at the crease.
As far as the bowler are concerned, it was great outing for the spinner. While Rashid picked up 4 for 30, Piyush Chawla (2/36) and Kumar Kartikeya (2/37) were among the wickets too. But for MI, the pick of the bowlers was Akash Madhwal who returned figures of 3 for 31.
With the 27-run win, MI have climbed up to the thrid spot again with 14 points and are very much alive i the playoff race. Whereas Gujarat have a wait a little longer to qualify.
Rashid Khan brings up his highest T20 score - 60 not out. Smashes a six off Jordan’s delivery into the deep square leg stand and reaches the milestone.
Rashid Khan brings up his maiden IPL fifty and there are strong possibilities that it will go in vain. But, the Afghan cricketer deserves applause for his stroke play. Earlier, he picked up four wickets and now, he smashes a fifty off just 21 balls. What a knock so far and the fireworks continues.
GT: 163/8 after 17.4 overs
Batting at number 9, Rashid is scoring at a strike rate of 240. He is going after Chris Jordan now. A boundary in front of square, followed by a six over the third man fence. The Afghan star smashes another boundary through fine leg off the fourth delivery to bring up 150 on board.
GT: 150/8 after 16.4 overs
Rashid seems to be toying with MI bowlers, one at a time. After Kartikeya, he goes after Jason Behrendorff and hits a boundary over short third and follows it up with a six over point. Should he be batting up the order?
GT: 130/8 after 15 overs
Rashid Khan brings out some late hitting after the team has lost 8 of its batters. Back-to-back sixes by Rashid but the team will need him to smash some more of them.
GT: 116/8 after 14 overs
Noor Ahmed needed to take his chances but he fails terribly. Shimmies down the line to hit a biggie but gets deceived by the length as Kartikeya pulled it back. Noor misses and gets cleaned up.
MI: 103/8 after 13.2 overs
Akash Madhwal traps David Miller in front to break the partnership and then, Piyush Chawla strikes on the first ball of his new over to get rid of Rahul Tewatia. A wrong’un from Chawla, Tewatia didn’t connect well on the slog sweep. Cameron Green runs to his right from deep square leg and takes a clean catch.
GT: 100/7 after 12.1 overs
Chawla to Tewatia - 4! The over was going great for Chawla until the last ball. Flighted delivery, Tewatia sits down and smashes the slog sweep to the left of long-on for a boundary.
GT: 90/5 after 11 overs
Chris Jordan bowls a good over. Just five singles off it and no boundaries.
GT: 82/5 after 10 overs
Chawla to Miller - 6, 4! A much-needed shot for the Titans that landed the second tier. Flighted delivery, Miller picks it well and sends it over deep mid-wicket. The South African follows it up with a boundary through the vacant slip region.
GT: 71/5 after 8.4 overs
Another MI spinner strikes while another GT batter bites the dust. Not short enough for the pull but Manohar plays across and pays the price.
GT: 55/5 after 7.1 overs
‘Old is Gold,’ say the commentators as Piyush Chawla cleans up Vijay Shankar with a googly. The GT batter fails to read it, lunges forward to defend but the ball spins, and sneaks through the bat-pad gap to knock off the top of off-stump.
GT: 48/4 after 6.1 overs
Chris Jordan, the replacement of Jofra Archer, comes into the attack and starts off well, until Miller smashes him for a boundary through the gap at midwicket.
GT: 48/3 after 6 overs.
A hat-trick of boundaries by Vijay Shankar to start the over after Gill’s dismissal. Superb strokeplay and a much-needed one, especially when the top three batters are back in the hut withing powerplay.
GT: 38/3 after 4.3 overs
Madhwal’s terrific comeback after getting hammered for a couple of boundaries. Back of a length, Gill goes for the pull but gets beaten by the lack of bounce. Gill misses and the ball crashes into the stumps.
GT: 26/3 after 3.5 overs
Vijay Shankar is in the middle and he begins the damage repair immediately. Smashes back-to-back boundaries to Akash Madhwal to ease off the pressure.
GT: 25/2 after 3.2 overs
Edged and gone. Gujarat Titans suffer another blow as captain Hardik Pandya walks back. Good length delivery by Jason Behrendorff, Hardik looks to slog down the ground but all he manages is a fine edge. Ishan Kishan makes no mistake in grabbing that.
GT: 12/2 after 2.3 overs
BIG WICKET! Akash Madhwal gets the crucial wicket of Wriddhiman Saha for just 2. It was good line and length from the young pacer and Saha failed to get a bat on it and got trapped in front of the wicket. He went for the review but it turned out to be umpire’s call. GT 7/1 in 1.5 overs
A tidy over to start the proceedings as Jason Behrendorff gave just four runs off it. Shubman Gill displayed solid technique while Wriddhiman Saha looked to take some risks to collect early boundaries. The powerplay is going to be the key for Titans in the mammoth chase. GT 4/0 in 1 over
As expected Shubman Gill is the Impact Player for Gujarat Titans as he comes out in the middle to open the innings alongside Wriddhiman Saha.
SURYAKUMAR YADAV, TAKE A BOW!! The crowd at Wankhede chanting ‘Surya-Surya’ as the Mumbai batter has scored his maiden IPL century. Batting on 97 off the last ball of the 20th over, Suryakumar smashed a six to deep square leg to bring up the triple figures against his name. He finishes off with 103 not-out off 49 balls as Mumbai Indians posted 218/5 in 20 overs.
It’s been Surya’s day and even Mohammad Shami isn’t getting spared. A maximum over short third followed by a boundary through wide of long off. Suryakumar has been on a different level altogether tonight.
MI: 201/5 after 19 overs.
Suryakumar has turned more lethal in death over and he is dealing in boundaries and sixes. He hits 3 boundaries and a six against Mohit Sharma, scoring 20 runs in the over. He is unbeaten on 73 off just 40 now.
MI: 184/5 after 18 overs.
Tim David caught and bowled, and that completes a four-wicket haul for Rashid Khan. Legbreak pitching full, David flicks it against the turn and sends a leading edge straight back to Rashid. The GT leggie finishes with 4/30.
MI: 164/5 after 17 overs
Suryakumar Yadav does it again. His form was questioned again and again at the beginning of the league but now, he has certainly found his mojo back. SKY brings up another fifty; his fourth in the last five innings. What a knock!
The partnership has been ended and it’s Mohit Sharma who has done it with a full toss. Vishnu mistimes and it goes very high. Abhinav Manohar
at long leg takes a good catch.
MI: 153/4 after 16 overs
Joseph to Surya - SIX! Whatt a shot!!! Slower delivery, on the slot, Surya picks it up perfectly and deposits into the stands from over mid-off.
MI: 151/3 after 15 overs.
Good length delivery, Suryakumar goes hard on the drive and smashes it through extra cover.
MI: 143/3 after 14.2 overs
Suryakumar Yadav and Vishnu Vinod bring up a fifty partnership for the fourth wicket. The duo has been steering the MI innings after Rashid ran through the top order. Surya batting on 35 off 22 while Vishnu is unbeaten on a 17-ball 28.
MI: 139/3 after 14 overs
The iconic Wankhede Stadium will be lit up by another electrifying contest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 when hosts Mumbai Indians lock horns with Gujarat Titans on Friday night. Table-toppers GT will take this game as an opportunity to seal their playoff spot with 18 points if they manage to outsmart Rohit Sharma & Co in their own backyard. The defending champions have been phenomenal this season and it will be great to watch the homecoming of their skipper Hardik Pandya, an ex-MI all-rounder.
Mumbai, on the other hand, are rejuvenated ever since they defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore and cruised into the top four. Their journey this season has been a roller-coaster ride and they will put all their efforts to carry on the momentum against Pandya’s GT.
However, captain Rohit Sharma is enduring a lean patch with five single-digit scores on the trot. Moreover, the issue for MI this year is not restricted to Rohit’s form or the absence of Jasprit Bumrah or Jofra Archer, but their bowling which has conceded four consecutive totals above 200, and nearly did so versus RCB again.
The contest could, however, depend a lot on how MI’s free-flowing batters go against eight overs of spin from Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, who has thrived in the company of the senior Afghan.
With eight wins in 11 matches, GT are on the brink of making it to the playoffs and be the first team to do so.
Skipper Hardik Pandya and coach Ashish Nehra have successfully managed a conducive environment for the players who have flourished for the franchise this year as well, emerging as a strong contender for the title for the second year in a row.
With the Wankhede being a haven for batters, GT would draw inspiration from their earlier meeting with MI this season. While recording a comprehensive 55-run win, GT had piled up 207/6 and kept MI to a paltry 152/9.
(With PTI Inputs)
