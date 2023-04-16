MI vs KKR Toss Report: MI to Bowl First; Rohit Benched, Arjun Tendulkar Makes Debut

After smashing his first fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma had to miss out on the fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday. In his absence, batter Suryakumar Yadav stepped into the captain’s shoes and won the toss against Nitish Rana & Co at Wankhede Stadium.

Stand-in captain Suryakumar said the Mumbai Indians will field first in what will be their second home game this season. On being asked about the reason of Rohit’s absence, Surya said the MI skipper has got a stomach. As far as the team news is concerned, Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, will be making his IPL debut, alongside Duan Jansen.

“Will love to bowl first, the wicket looks dry. The ball comes on to the bat nicely later. Rohit is out, he has a stomach bug. Time to put up a good show. We are going with one change, Duan Jansen comes in, rest all is same," Surya said at the toss.

It was a good toss to lose for KKR captain Nitish Rana as the visitors wanted to bat first. KKR have fielded an unchanged playing XI for the game against five-time champions.

“We were going to bat first anyways. The mood in the dressing room is good, need to improve our bowling. We believe we can chase 200-210. The ball might turn in the second innings I think. One player can’t win you a tournament, it’s a team sport. It’s good for us, that everyone is scoring runs. We’ll target to score around 180 on this wicket, we are playing with the same team," said KKR skipper Nitish Rana.

Here are the playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy.

