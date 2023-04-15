Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams and MI vs KKR Head to Head Record

Mumbai Indians claimed their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season during their last match against Delhi Capitals. The five-time IPL winners got the better of Delhi by six wickets to clinch their first points of this year’s IPL. Mumbai will now be aiming to carry forward the momentum as they are all set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, April 16. The IPL 2023 contest between Mumbai and Kolkata will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With two points from three matches, Rohit Sharma’s men are currently placed in ninth position in the IPL 2023 standings.

Coming to Kolkata, the side had to suffer a 23-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. After registering two wins so far, the Nitish Rana-led KKR now occupy the fourth spot on the IPL points table.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match will be played on Sunday, April 16.

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match?

The Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

Check Out MI vs KKR Probable XIs

MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer

KKR Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Narayan Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russel, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

MI vs KKR Full Squads

Mumbai Indians Full Squad For IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad For IPL 2023: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das

