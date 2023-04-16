MI vs KKR Highlights: Mumbai Indians Defeat KKR by 5 Wickets, Venkatesh Iyer's Century in Vain

Curated By: Aakash Biswas
Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 19:30 IST
Mumbai, India
Mumbai Indians pick up their second win of IPL 2023, Rohit didn’t field today due to stomach bug, Suryakumar Yadav won the toss, chose to bowl, KKR struggled a bit apart from Venkatesh Iyer’s century none of the visiting batters could impress. Ishan Kishan’s fifty and Suryakumar Yadav’s 43-run knock, helped MI chase down the required total. That’s it from us today, do follow the other game between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals live here.
Mumbai Indians defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave Mi a brisk start, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Verma carried on the momentum, Tim David applied the finishing touch as MI successfully chase down KKR’s total with 14 balls to spare.
Nehal Wadhera dismissed, Mumbai Indians being made to wait for their win. Lockie Ferguson will a decent delivery, and Rahmanullah Gurbaaz does the rest. MI 184/4 after 17.2 overs.
Mumbai Indians need just 6 runs from 18 balls, Nehal Wadhera on strike, MI collect a boundary from the first ball against Lockie Ferguson, 2 needed now.
Suryakumar Yadav misses his fifty, has to depart after scoring 43 off 25 balls, another wicket falls but Mumbai Indians are almost near the finishing line. MI 176/4 after 16.3 overs. Tim David batting at 22 off 11 balls, Nehal Wadhera comes out to bat.
Mumbai Indians reach 171/3 after 16 overs, 15 runs in 24 balls needed, should be a walk in the park this. Suryakumar Yadav would want to notch his fifty, batting at 43.
Suryakumar Yadav survives, he’ll get the chance to finish their match, perhaps even score his fifty. Sunil Narine strikes him plum in front of the pads, asks for a DRS review but the ball is missing the stumps shows the replays. Almost rubs salt onto KKR’s wounds with a boundary on the next ball.
Tim David tears into Varun Chakravarthy, 15 runs from the over, including two massive sixes and Mumbai Indians want to end this quickly, they want the win. MI reach 163/3 after 15 overs. Suryakumar Yadav batting at 37 off 20, Tim David batting at 15 off 7.
Tilak Verma’s handy knock of 30 off 25 comes to an end, Suyash Sharma with an incredible spell, good over this, four dot balls, and Verma falls on the fifth ball, Tim David joins Suryakumar Yadav, MI reach 148/3 after 14 overs. Suryakumar Yadav batting at 37 off 20.
Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Verma take on Andre Russell, the KKR all-rounder concedes 27 runs from the over, Mumbai Indians reach 147/2, the equation now is less than run a ball, MI look primed to win tonight KKR just haven’t turned up expect for Venkatesh Iyer.
Suryakumar Yadav has dominated KKR bowlers so far, Nitish Rana turns to Varun Chakravarthy yet again, he bowls well, just 7 runs from the over but a wicket is what KKR are chasing. MI reach 130/2 after 12 overs.
Suryakumar Yadav making his comeback in IPL 2023, after a barren run so far in the tournament he looks like he’s back! The world’s number 1 ranked T20 batter dispatches Lockie Ferguson into the stands for 2 sixes back to back. SKY batting at 26 off 15, Tilak Verma at 17 off 13. MI reach 123/2 after 11 overs.
Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Verma have taken over the Wankhede, a sea of blue cheering MI on, the home side crosses 100-run mark, MI reach 109/2 after 10 overs.
Suryakumar Yadav now takes over the driving seat from Ishan Kishan, SKY grabs two boundaries from a very good over from Suyash Sharma, MI reach 99/2 after 9 overs, Suryakumar Yadav batting at 11 off 8, Tilak Verma batting at 8 off 8.
Ishan Kishan smokes Varun Chakravarthy into the stands, the Indian spinner has the last laugh, castles Kishan’s stumps on the next ball, Mumbai Indians reach 87/2 after 7.3 overs, Tilak Verma joins Suryakumar Yadav.
Ishan Kishan gets his fifty in 21 balls, terrific knock from the Mumbai Indians opener, MI cruising, 9 runs from the 7th over, MI reach 81/1 after 7 overs.
Suryakumar Yadav joins the party, Ishan Kishan nearing his fifty. Varun Chakravarthy comes on to the attack, SKY gets a boundary against Varun, 8 runs from the over, Mumbai Indians end powerplay at 72/1. Suryakumar Yadav batting at 5 off 5, Ishan Kishan batting at 45 off 18.
Suyash Sharma introduced in the powerplay, 19-year-old gives almost an instant impact, Ishan Kishan survives as the ball takes a thick outside edge, mistimed shot but the ball lands in the safe zone. On the next ball Rohit tries to go big, holes out to Umesh Yadav and KKR draw first blood. MI 65/1 after 4.5 overs. Rohit departs after scoring 20 runs.
Mumbai Indians go past the 50-run mark, Ishan Kishan looking in his groove, 22 runs come from the first over of Sunil Narine, Mumbai Indians off to a sublime start. MI 57/0 after 4 overs.
Mumbai Indians are trying to make the most of the powerplay, Rohit Sharma joins the attack gets a six, followed by a boundary and a maximum from Ishan Kishan as MI race to 35/0 after 3 overs. Kishan batting at 26 off 10, Rohit batting at 9 off 8.
Ishan Kishan attacks Shardul Thakur, the KKR all-rounder gets punished for two consecutive boundaries. Followed by another six, Kishan on the charge. 16 runs from the over, MI reach 18/0 after 2 overs. Kishan batting at 16 off 7, Rohit Sharma batting at 2 off 5.
Umesh Yadav also carved out a chance on the first over itself, the veteran pacer bowls very well, gives away just 2 runs, Rohit Sharma still finding his groove, MI 2/0 after 1 over.
Rohit Sharma comes on as an impact sub, replaces Riley Meredith to open for Mumbai Indians, Venkatesh Iyer replaced, Suyash Sharma comes on.
Not the ideal start from KKR after they were invited to bat, however, Venkatesh Iyer smashed a century in just 49 balls, becoming the second-only batter from KKR to score a ton. KKR thus reach 185/6, Mumbai Indians need 186 to pick up their second win in IPL 2023.
Kolkata Knight Riders post 185/6 against Mumbai Indians, Venkatesh Iyer did the bulk of the scoring, but Andre Russell was able to put the finish touches on the total. MI need 186 to win.
Only 4 fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yards circle in the last over. Riley Meredith bowls the last over.
It’s all happening in the middle now, Andre Russell finds his radar, smashes a massive sixes followed by a boundary. Rinku Singh has to depart, Jansen gets his first wicket in for Mumbai Indians. KKR 172/6 after 18.4 overs.
Kolkata Knight Riders fans would be loving it, a century from Venkatesh Iyer and now, Andre Russell is joined by Rinku Singh in the middle. Duan Jansen comes on to bowl the 19th over, KKR reach 160/5 after 18 overs. Rinku batting at 18 off 17, Russell batting at 1 off 2.
Riley Meredith gets the crucial wicket, the big fish, Venkatesh Iyer, the KKR batter has to depart after scoring 104 runs but what a knock, Andre Russell comes out to bat, Rinku Singh key for KKR. Kolkata Knight Riders reach 159/5 after 17.2 overs.
Venkatesh Iyer becomes only the second batter representing Kolkata Knight Riders after Brendon McCullum to score a century, been a lot wait but worth it. Hundred in just 49 balls, KKR reach 155/4 after 17 overs.
MI vs KKR Highlights: Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Venkatesh Iyer smashed a century in just 49 balls, scoring 104 runs but KKR could only manage to score 185/6 in their 20 overs. MI in return chased down the required total with 14 balls to spare, Ishan Kishan smashed a fifty, Suryakumar Yadav scored 43 runs.
Venkatesh Iyer scored a century in 49 balls, and helped Kolkata Knight Riders to a total of 185/6 against Mumbai Indians. Iyer’s knock of 104 came to an end otherwise KKR could have gotten past 200 perhaps, Andre Russell scored an unbeaten 21-run knock to put the finishing touches on Kolkata’s total.
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was included in the impact subs list, Suryakumar Yadav won the toss in his place and elected to bowl first. Arjun Tendulkar is making his Mumbai Indians debut today, Duan Jansen replaces Behrendroff. Kolkata Knight Riders to bat first, Nitish Rana reveals that he wanted to bat, and KKR have made no changes in their playing XI.
Aiming to continue their winning spree in the ongoing tournament, five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are back at home to host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023 match no. 22, in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma & Co were able to break their winless streak in their last game against Delhi Capitals. However, KKR went down fighting on Friday night against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring contest at the Eden Gardens.
Rohit Sharma made a match-winning 65 against Delhi Capitals but the challenge for the MI captain will be to attain consistency, especially when the other senior, Suryakumar Yadav, is going through a lean patch.
However, Mumbai Indians will be under added pressure at the Wankhede Stadium, for they have not been able to harness their potential so far in IPL 2023.
With two wins and as many defeats, KKR have had their share of highs and lows and are placed fourth on the points table with a good net run rate (0.711) as compared to Mumbai Indians who are ninth with two points and an NRR of -0.879.
Rinku Singh will be the biggest threat with the bat for MI since the left-hander has smacked an unbeaten 48 and 58 in his last two outings batting at No 7. Besides, skipper Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Shardul Thakur have been among the runs for KKR, which indicates MI will have to be at their best in all departments.
However, KKR have some concerns too in the form of their all-rounder Andre Russell, who has struggled with the bat in this IPL. Russell could not complete his quota of overs against SRH in Kolkata on Friday night as he suffered cramps, but his three wickets did keep KKR in the game for a long.
It remains to be seen if KKR would want to try out the explosive English batter Jason Roy at the top, given that Gurbaz has performed his role at the top with flair. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy have been amongst the wickets for KKR, who also have Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das joining them recently.
