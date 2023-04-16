MI vs KKR Highlights: Mumbai Indians Defeat KKR by 5 Wickets, Venkatesh Iyer's Century in Vain

MI vs KKR Highlights: Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Venkatesh Iyer smashed a century in just 49 balls, scoring 104 runs but KKR could only manage to score 185/6 in their 20 overs. MI in return chased down the required total with 14 balls to spare, Ishan Kishan smashed a fifty, Suryakumar Yadav scored 43 runs.

Venkatesh Iyer scored a century in 49 balls, and helped Kolkata Knight Riders to a total of 185/6 against Mumbai Indians. Iyer’s knock of 104 came to an end otherwise KKR could have gotten past 200 perhaps, Andre Russell scored an unbeaten 21-run knock to put the finishing touches on Kolkata’s total.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was included in the impact subs list, Suryakumar Yadav won the toss in his place and elected to bowl first. Arjun Tendulkar is making his Mumbai Indians debut today, Duan Jansen replaces Behrendroff. Kolkata Knight Riders to bat first, Nitish Rana reveals that he wanted to bat, and KKR have made no changes in their playing XI.

Aiming to continue their winning spree in the ongoing tournament, five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are back at home to host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023 match no. 22, in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma & Co were able to break their winless streak in their last game against Delhi Capitals. However, KKR went down fighting on Friday night against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring contest at the Eden Gardens.

Rohit Sharma made a match-winning 65 against Delhi Capitals but the challenge for the MI captain will be to attain consistency, especially when the other senior, Suryakumar Yadav, is going through a lean patch.

However, Mumbai Indians will be under added pressure at the Wankhede Stadium, for they have not been able to harness their potential so far in IPL 2023.

With two wins and as many defeats, KKR have had their share of highs and lows and are placed fourth on the points table with a good net run rate (0.711) as compared to Mumbai Indians who are ninth with two points and an NRR of -0.879.

Rinku Singh will be the biggest threat with the bat for MI since the left-hander has smacked an unbeaten 48 and 58 in his last two outings batting at No 7. Besides, skipper Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Shardul Thakur have been among the runs for KKR, which indicates MI will have to be at their best in all departments.

However, KKR have some concerns too in the form of their all-rounder Andre Russell, who has struggled with the bat in this IPL. Russell could not complete his quota of overs against SRH in Kolkata on Friday night as he suffered cramps, but his three wickets did keep KKR in the game for a long.

It remains to be seen if KKR would want to try out the explosive English batter Jason Roy at the top, given that Gurbaz has performed his role at the top with flair. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy have been amongst the wickets for KKR, who also have Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das joining them recently.

