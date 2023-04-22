MI vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh Stars as Punjab Kings Beat Mumbai Indians in High-scoring Thriller

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 23:37 IST
Mumbai, India
MI vs PBKS Updates: Arshdeep Singh claimed a four-wicket haul and stunned Mumbai Indians in the final over to help Punjab Kings claimed a 13-run over. Arshdeep dismissed Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera in the last over and gave away just two runs. For Mumbai Indians, Cameron Green (67), Suryakumar Yadav (57) and Rohit Sharma (44) tried hard to get two points for their team but Arshdeep ruined their plan. Read More
Arshdeep Singh You Beauty! Absolutely sensation from the left-arm seamer as he gave away just two runs and claimed two wickets in the final over to seal the deal for Punjab Kings. Mumbai Indians looked in control after 15 runs came in the penultimate over but Arshdeep was right on the money in the final over. Punjab Kings (214/8) beat Mumbai Indians (201/6) by 13 runs
Two in Two For Arshdeep! Nehal Wadhera departs for a golden duck here as Arshdeep Singh once again breaks the middle stump. MI 200/6 in 19.4 overs
Arshdeep Singh breaks the stumps here as he sends Tilak Varma back to the pavilion with a stunning yorker. Mumbai Indians now need 15 runs from the last three balls. Sensational from Arshdeep Singh. MI 200/5 in 19.3 overs
Tim David keeps Mumbai Indians alive in the chase with his brute power-hitting at Wankhede Stadium. He smashed Nathan Ellis for a monstrous 114-meter six. 15 runs came off the penultimate over here. Still 16 runs are required from the last over and all eyes are on Tim David here. MI 199/4 in 19 overs
A scintillating catch from Atharva Taide as Suryakumar Yadav departs for 57 here. A sensational knock comes to an end as the momentum has shifted back in Punjab Kings’ favour a bit. Second wicket for Arshdeep Singh. It was good reflexes from Taide to grab that catch and Punjab have to bowl the tight lines now. MI 182/4 in 17.4 overs
Fifty For Suryakumar Yadav, his fastest in IPL - 23 balls. He reaches the mark with a fine boundary. Excellent knock from SKY so far as he has found his mojo back and toying with the field now as he smacked a six over square leg to finish the over. MI 175/3 in 17 overs
Nathan Ellis gets the last laugh here and dismisses Cameron Green for 67. After getting hit for a six and a four, Ellis bowled a slower ball and Green mistimed it completely and got caught by Sam Curran. A big wicket for Punjab Kings at this stage and they can turn it around. MI 159/3 in 15.3 overs
Cameron Green reaches his second IPL fifty with a magnificent six over deep mid-wicket. He followed it with another boundary. Big over for Mumbai Indians as 17 runs came off it. Suryakumar Yadav is also marching towards his half-century. MI 149/2 in 15 overs
Suryakumar Yadav means business as he has got his mojo back and smashing the bowlers for fun here. He started the over with a four and ended it with a six. 14 runs came off Sam Curran’s over. Mumbai Indians have the momentum now. MI 132/2 in 14 overs
Suryakumar Yadav is in his zone now. He smashed Nathan Ellis over a fine leg for a maximum with his pick-up shot. 9 runs came off the over. The required run rate is going up with each passing over and Mumbai Indians need to keep a catch on it too. MI 118/2 in 13 overs
A hat-trick of boundaries for Suryakumar Yadav as the pressure is back on the Punjab Kings here. 14 runs came off the over and the partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green is now growing quickly. MI 109/2 in 12 overs
OUT! MASSIVE WICKET! Caught and Bowled! Liam Livingstone gets the big breakthrough and dismisses Rohit Sharma for 44. It was not the first time when Rohit failed to check the shot and got out in this fashion in the ongoing season. A good knock comes to an end but Mumbai are under pressure now. MI 84/2 in 9.3 overs
Rohit Sharma charged down the ground and smashed it for a marvellous six. He followed it up with a cheeky boundary on the fine leg. 13 runs came off the over. The required run rate is 12.36 which is manageable for Mumbai looking at their depth. MI 79/1 in 8 overs
A couple of tight overs from Punjab Kings spinners as 12 runs came off the last two. Cameron Green is looking to play big shots here while Rohit Sharma has decided to play the anchor’s role in this chase. Punjab Kings need a breakthrough here. MI 66/1 in 8 overs
Mumbai Indians recovered well after losing Ishan Kishan. Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green counter-attacked the bowlers in the last few overs to shift the momentum a bit. Nathan Ellis managed to deliver a good over here 8 runs came off it. MI 54/1 in 9 overs
No stopping Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green. The Mumbai Indians duo is running riot here with some sublime shot-making. Punjab Kings bowlers are now under pressure as the both Rohit and Green are stamping their authority over them. MI 46/1 in 5 overs
Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green have decided to put their foot on the accelerator here. Green breaks the shackles with a boundary while Rohit connected a six to collect 12 runs from Arshdeep Singh’s over. MI 33/1 in 4 overs
Cameron Green smashed Harpreet Brar for a maximum here over deep mid-wicket but it still turned out to be an economical over as 8 runs came off it. Mumbai Indians have the firepower to chase this down but Rohit Sharma needs to be there till the end. MI 21/1 in 3 overs
Ishan Kishan went for a big shot over point but Matthew Short takes a good running catch to cut short his stay in the middle. A crucial wicket for Punjab Kings to add more pressure on Mumbai Indians in the chase. Arshdeep Singh strikes on his first legal delivery and Ishan Kishan departs for just 1. MI 8/1 in 1.1 overs
Rohit Sharma charged down the ground and smashed the ball over deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 7 runs came off the over. Rohit has to step up and play a big knock tonight to give his team a chance in the mammoth chase here. MI 7/0 in 1 over
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are in the middle to start the mammoth chase for Mumbai Indians. Matthew Short has the ball in hand.
Good final over for Punjab Kings as they scored 17 runs off it despite losing the wickets of Jitesh Sharma and Harpreet Brar. 96 runs came off the last five overs. Outstanding batting from Punjab Kings in the slog overs as they blew away Mumbai Indians who were stunned with the thrashing from Harpeet, Curran and Jitesh. PBKS 214/8 in 20 overs vs MI
After getting hit for a couple of sixes, Jason Behrendorff gets the better of Jitesh Sharma with a slower one which hit the timber. Excellent cameo from Jitesh as he scored 25 runs off just 7 balls. PBKS 209/7 in 19.4 overs
OUT! Jofra Archer followed Sam Curran on the final ball of his spell and managed to get him caught and bowl. Curran departs for a well-made 55 off 29 balls, laced with 5 fours and 4 sixes. PBKS 197/6 in 19 overs
Sam Curran completes his fifty in 26 balls. A captain’s knock from the southpaw here, living up to his price tag. He has put Punjab Kings in a solid position here and can easily get 200 from here. PBKS 193/5 in 18.3 overs
A wicket for Cameron Green but 25 runs came off it. Sam Curran started the over with back-to-back sixes, while Jitesh Sharma finishes it with the same. However, in between Green castled Harpreet Singh Bhatia for 41 with a toe-crushing yorker. Punjab Kings on fire here as Mumbai Indians are under immense pressure. PBKS 187/5 in 18 overs
Jofra Archer returned to the attack and 13 runs came off it. Punjab Kings have the momentum here. Sam Curran hit the first ball for a boundary, while Harpreet Singh Bhatia continues his onslaught and smacked Archer for a maximum. PBKS can target even 200 from here. PBKS 162/4 in 17 overs
Arjun Tendulkar returned to the attack and it turned out to be a big over for Punjab Kings. Harpreet Singh Bhatia shifted the gear at the right moment. 31 runs came off the over, poor bowling from Arjun and he got punished left, right and center. Sam Curran started the onslaught with a six and then Harpreet broke all the shackles. PBKS 149/4 in 16 overs
A big over Punjab Kings as 13 runs came off it. Sam Curran hit Hrithik Shokeen for a maximum but Harpreet Singh Bhatia failed to take advantage of the free hit on the final balls. Bhatia needs to break the shackles he is striking below 100 at the moment. PBKS 118/4 in 15 overs
Sam Curran find a boundary here as Punjab Kings crossed the 100-run mark. They need to add at least 70 from the last six overs and for that, Curran needs to stay in the middle till the end. They can’t afford dot balls from here. PBKS 105/4 in 14 overs
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium. Jofra Archer returned for Mumbai Indians which is a great sign for world cricket to witness a premier bowler back on the field. While Shikhar Dhawan missed out for Punjab Kings once again. Mumbai Indians will look to extend their winning streak in the league against a struggling Punjab Kings. The five-time IPL champions need Rohit Sharma to score consistently at the top. The MI skipper has scored just one half-century this season so far as has been struggling to get going. While another India star Suryakumar Yadav has also been inconsistent this season with just one 40-plus score. He has been under the scanner for a long time now and needs to break the shackles to play a big knock.
The big positive for the side is the form of Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green and Tim David. Varma has been the consistent performer for the side this season for Mumbai while Ishan and Green have regained form in the last couple of matches.
On the other side, Shikhar Dhawan played a key role in PBKS making a confident start to the season but his absence has made a significant difference in the outcomes that have come along their way.
Punjab Kings’ fielding coach Trevor Gonsalves informed after their 24-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday that Dhawan would need another 2-3 days to attain complete fitness.
Ahead of their home game in IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff gave an encouraging update on Jofra Archer, who has missed four matches on the bounce due to an elbow niggle, saying that the right-arm fast-bowler has been strongly training and isnt far away from being back in the playing eleven.
“The medical team has been working tirelessly with Jof (Archer). He has been training stronger, which is a really positive sign for us. We are waiting for the medical team to tick off on him. Hopefully, he is not too far away.
We would obviously love to have Jof (Archer) back. It’s one of those things, it’s a tough role to fill. With Riley coming in, he bowls with good pace, so that sort of makes that change a little bit smoother. We are all playing to our strengths and we complement each other nicely. So we have a good attack,” said Behrendorff in the pre-match press conference.
Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here
News18 Live Blog Team