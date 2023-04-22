MI vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh Stars as Punjab Kings Beat Mumbai Indians in High-scoring Thriller

Sam Curran (55), Harpreet Singh Bhatia (41) powered Punjab Kings to a mammoth 214/8 in 20 overs against Punjab Kings. 96 runs came off the last five overs as Punjab Kings’ batters blew away MI bowlers with some outstanding batting. Jitesh Sharma also produced a special 25-run cameo. Apart from the two spinners Piyush Chawla and Hrithik Shokeen, other MI bowlers suffered thrashing from PBKS batters.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium. Jofra Archer returned for Mumbai Indians which is a great sign for world cricket to witness a premier bowler back on the field. While Shikhar Dhawan missed out for Punjab Kings once again. Mumbai Indians will look to extend their winning streak in the league against a struggling Punjab Kings. The five-time IPL champions need Rohit Sharma to score consistently at the top. The MI skipper has scored just one half-century this season so far as has been struggling to get going. While another India star Suryakumar Yadav has also been inconsistent this season with just one 40-plus score. He has been under the scanner for a long time now and needs to break the shackles to play a big knock.

The big positive for the side is the form of Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green and Tim David. Varma has been the consistent performer for the side this season for Mumbai while Ishan and Green have regained form in the last couple of matches.

On the other side, Shikhar Dhawan played a key role in PBKS making a confident start to the season but his absence has made a significant difference in the outcomes that have come along their way.

Punjab Kings’ fielding coach Trevor Gonsalves informed after their 24-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday that Dhawan would need another 2-3 days to attain complete fitness.

Ahead of their home game in IPL 2023 against Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff gave an encouraging update on Jofra Archer, who has missed four matches on the bounce due to an elbow niggle, saying that the right-arm fast-bowler has been strongly training and isnt far away from being back in the playing eleven.

“The medical team has been working tirelessly with Jof (Archer). He has been training stronger, which is a really positive sign for us. We are waiting for the medical team to tick off on him. Hopefully, he is not too far away.

We would obviously love to have Jof (Archer) back. It’s one of those things, it’s a tough role to fill. With Riley coming in, he bowls with good pace, so that sort of makes that change a little bit smoother. We are all playing to our strengths and we complement each other nicely. So we have a good attack,” said Behrendorff in the pre-match press conference.

