MI vs PBKS Live Cricket Streaming IPL 2023: How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Coverage on TV And Online

With a triumphant streak of three consecutive wins, Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians will take on Punjab Kings with a lot of confidence in their next match. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have not yet strung together convincing wins and come into this match on the back of a loss against Mumbai Indians. The absence of their captain, Shikhar Dhawan, in the last couple of games, have added to their woes. There are still doubts over his shoulder injury. As such, Punjab Kings will be dependent on the likes of Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, and Sikandar Raza to deliver standout performances.

After a dismal season last year, Mumbai Indians have shown remarkable stability, with their batting unit seamlessly clicking together. Despite their limited bowling resources, Captain Rohit Sharma has demonstrated astute management skills, optimizing his available options to their fullest potential.

Ahead of Sunday’s IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will take place on April 22, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings For IPL 2023?

MI vs PBKS Full Squad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Sikanadar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, and Mohit Rathe.

