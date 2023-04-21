MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Mumbai Weather Forecast And Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the IPL clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings on Saturday. Mumbai Indians are coming into this match after winning their last three matches and will be the favourites. Mumbai batters are in tremendous form and have found their mojo. The likes of Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan are playing well and will be key to Mumbai’s chances. Hrithik Shokeen and Piyush Chawla have bamboozled opposition batters in the last few games. How Punjab Kings tackle Mumbai’s spin duo might determine the outcome of the match.

Kings, currently languishing at the seventh position on the table, have suffered because of their batting. Matt Short and Liam Livingstone will have to step up if they are to prevail against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Arjun Tendulkar had bowled well for the five-time champions in their last fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It will be interesting to see if Tendulkar retains his place in the playing XI.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, here is all you need to know:

MI vs PBKS Weather Report

The match will begin at 7:30 pm on April 22. According to weather reports, there is no chance of precipitation in Mumbai during that time. The conditions are ideal for cricket and fans can expect a full game.

MI vs PBKS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is known to be a balanced one. Spinners had found some assistance in the last IPL game that was played at this venue between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first as defending a total is very tough at Wankhede Stadium.

MI vs PBKS Live Streaming and Telecast Details

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

