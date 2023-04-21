Trends :RCB VS RR LiveRCB VS RR Dream11Bengaluru Pitch ReportKKR VS CSK Dream11Arshdeep Singh
Home » Cricket Home » MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Mumbai Weather Forecast And Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Mumbai Weather Forecast And Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

MI vs PBKS, Mumbai Weather and Pitch Report: Check the weather forecast and pitch report for the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings

Advertisement

Published By: Amrit Santlani

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 16:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Wankhede Stadium Pitch and Weather Report (Twitter Image)
Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Wankhede Stadium Pitch and Weather Report (Twitter Image)

The iconic Wankhede Stadium will host the IPL clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings on Saturday. Mumbai Indians are coming into this match after winning their last three matches and will be the favourites. Mumbai batters are in tremendous form and have found their mojo. The likes of Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan are playing well and will be key to Mumbai’s chances. Hrithik Shokeen and Piyush Chawla have bamboozled opposition batters in the last few games. How Punjab Kings tackle Mumbai’s spin duo might determine the outcome of the match.

Kings, currently languishing at the seventh position on the table, have suffered because of their batting. Matt Short and Liam Livingstone will have to step up if they are to prevail against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Arjun Tendulkar had bowled well for the five-time champions in their last fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It will be interesting to see if Tendulkar retains his place in the playing XI.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange CapPurple Cap

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, here is all you need to know:

MI vs PBKS Weather Report

The match will begin at 7:30 pm on April 22. According to weather reports, there is no chance of precipitation in Mumbai during that time. The conditions are ideal for cricket and fans can expect a full game.

RELATED NEWS

MI vs PBKS Pitch Report

MI vs PBKS Weather Report (Weather.com)

Advertisement

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is known to be a balanced one. Spinners had found some assistance in the last IPL game that was played at this venue between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first as defending a total is very tough at Wankhede Stadium.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

MI vs PBKS Live Streaming and Telecast Details

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings?

Advertisement

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

The match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

Follow us on

About the Author

Amrit SantlaniAmrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext, Sports18.com has 4 years of ex...Read More

first published: April 21, 2023, 16:12 IST
last updated: April 21, 2023, 16:12 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu Among Stars At Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid Bash, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Arpita Khan Eid Bash: Neha Sharma, Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Anil Kapoor Attend