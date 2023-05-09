MI vs RCB Live Streaming, IPL 2023: How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match on TV And Online

Mumbai Indians had won two consecutive matches, but their winning streak came to an end after they were soundly beaten by the Chennai Super Kings in last week. This loss keeps them on 10 points, and they are jostling to break free and take a lead over teams like RCB, RR, and PBKS for a place in the final four.

Despite putting up some impressive displays this season, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have struggled with inconsistency and are presently placed 5th on the table.

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli have formed a highly reliable opening partnership, providing their team with several strong starts throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Glen Maxwell has also contributed with a couple of valuable innings. Their middle order continues to be a weak link.

Ahead of Tuesday’s IPL 2023 match between MI and RCB; here is all you need to know:

When will the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on May 9, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore For IPL 2023?

MI vs RCB Full Squad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

