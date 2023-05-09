Highlights MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Hunt Down 200 After Suryakumar Yadav Blitz

The pair added 140 runs for the third wicket to bring their team on the doorstep of win before the dismissal of Suryakumar.

Wanindu Hasaranga struck twice in his first over to dent MI’s chase after Ishan Kishan had led a rapid start with a blistering 42 off 21.

Earlier, attacking half-centuries from Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis powered RCB to 199/6 against MI at Wankhede Stadium.

MI hit back with three quick blows after Maxwell and Du Plessis stitched a century stand for the third wicket.

Du Plessis departed on 65 after Mahipal Lomror was gotten rid of cheaply on 1. Jason Behrendorff returned for a final spell and got MI another wicket as he dislodged the big-hitting Glenn Maxwell on 68.

Maxwell took just 25 deliveries to get to his half-century before Faf du Plessis brought up RCB’s 100 with a six. Du Plessis got to his fifty later.

It was an eventful Powerplay for RCB. Du Plessis was handed a life when he was yet to score after Nehal Wadhera dropped an easy catch in the first over. Then Behrendorff struck twice in as many overs as he got rid of Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat quickly.

However, Du Plessis and Maxwell responded with aggression to lift RCB with a superb stand.

Rohit Sharma-led MI opted to bowl first tonight. They have given debut to Chris Jordan.

RCB have also made one change as they’ve benched Karn Sharma and brought back Vijaykumar Vyshak.

It’s the clash between two heavyweights of IPL 2023. The Wankhede stadium in Mumbai will be set ablaze when Rohit Sharma faces his compatriot Virat Kohl in the match no. of the tournament. It’s the business end of the league which makes it a must-win game for both sides. RCB are still on the higher side of the table – positioned sixth with 10 points. MI, on the other hand, are placed 8th with as many points but a poorer run-rate. Whoever wins tonight, will make a giant leap – dethroning Lucknow Super Giants from the third spot.

Earlier this season, Royal Challengers Bangalore outclassed Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets in the first match of the IPL 2023 campaign for both teams. Virat Kohli and Du Plessis both smashed fifties in the game and have been in a sublime scoring run ever since. On the other hand, the form of Rohit Sharma and MI’s death bowling are some areas of concern for the five-time IPL champs.

Sharma’s role in this IPL has been to provide brisk starts at the top, and at times he has had some success too, but consistency has deserted the right-arm batter whose early dismissal in huge chases has only added pressure on a relatively new batting line-up, which fortunately, from MI’s point of view, has delivered too.

At the same time, Mumbai Indians will also be concerned about their death overs bowling, having conceded four consecutive totals in excess of 200 while bowling first, two of which were recorded on flat decks here at the Wankhede Stadium.

RCB will hope that their troika of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell fire at the top, since whenever they have done so collectively, the team has found itself mostly on the right side of the results.

But it remains to be seen if RCB have more in their batting shelf apart from the big three, who have done the heavy lifting so far in the IPL. Dinesh Karthik has failed with the bat this season and RCB also do not have a big hitter in their lower-middle order either.

