Highlights MI vs RCB, IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Hunt Down 200 After Suryakumar Yadav Blitz

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav blazed away to a half-century and struck 83 off 35 to while Nehal Wadhera made an unbeaten 52 as MI chased down 200 in just 16.3 overs to beat RCB by six wickets. With that, Mumbai have jumped to the third spot.
Suryakumar and Wadhera stabilised the innings after MI lost two wickets in an over. Read More
Suryakumar Yadav was at his destructive best as he produced a career-best IPL score of 83 to help Mumbai Indians ease to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore at a packed Wankhede Stadium. MI chased down 200 in just 16.3 overs thanks to SKY’s blinder of a knock and Nehal Wadhera’s unbeaten 52. MI made a rapid start to the chase with Ishan Kishan racing away to 42 off 21 in the Powerplay. Wanindu Hasaranga brought some respite for RCB with two wickets in his first over. However, it only gave way to a century stand between Suryakumar and Wadhera. The pair added 140 runs for the third wicket. The partnership was broken with MI eight runs away and Wadhera sealed the win with a six. RCB lost two wickets early on before Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell added 120 runs for the third wicket. Both struck quick half-centuries before MI hit back. Dinesh Karthik’s came helped them finish with 199/6 but it wasn’t enough. For MI, Jason Behrendorff took three wickets.
SIX! Mumbai Indians win. Nehal Wadhera smacks one from Harshal Patel over cover for a six and gets to his half-century of 34 deliveries - his second successive fifty of the season. Mumbai Indians have again chased down 200 and in style. They took just 16.3 overs to finish the job. Stunning batting from the five-time champions.
Vijaykumar Vyshak is on a hat-trick. He outfoxes Tim David with a slower one who lofts it towards long-off where Glenn Maxwell accepts an easy catch. A first-ball duck for David.
OUT! The Suryakumar Yadav Show ends. And it’s been a blockbuster innings from the MI superstar. He was threatening to end this contest in the 16th over itself. A six, four and then a six. Suryakumar sprinted to 83 before launching another one high into the Mumbai night sky. However, this time the distance wasn’t enough as Kedar Jadhav took the catch. SKY scored 83 off 35 with the help of seven fours and six sixes.
Suryakumar Yadav has turned this into a cakewalk for Mumbai Indians. Wanindu Hasaranga back for a final spell and SKY belts a couple of sixes off the leggie - a slog sweep over deep backward square leg for six and then another slog over deep midwicket for the same result. Nehal Wahdera reminds he’s also batting with a four to fine leg. 20 runs from it.
Suryakumar Yadav isn’t sparing anyone. Faf turns to Mohammed Siraj but the boundary-flow continues. SKY first gets an edge past short third man for a four and then pumps the following over long-on for a maximum. MI on top
FIFTY! A 26-ball half-century for Suryakumar Yadav. Gets a four and a six off successive deliveries of Mohammed Siraj to get to 49 before a couple takes him to the milestone. Excellent innings from the MI star.
17 runs from the third over of Harshal Patel now. He bowls a full toss which is adjudged no ball for height and worse, it hits Nehal Wadhera’ arm before rushing to fine leg for a four. A free-hit follows and Wadhera gets a top-edge off a short delivery for four more. Later, Suryakumar Yadav slices one for a four of his own.
Not Josh Hazlewood’s night this it seems. Suryakumar Yadav goes for a ramp shot and nails it for a four to fine leg. And then goes across for a scoop shot over short fine leg region for four more. 10 runs in the over. MI need 76 off 48.
Faf du Plessis turns to Wanindu Hasaranga for a wicket. But instead the leggie ends up conceding 15 runs in his third over. A six each to Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera in it. SKY launched over deep midwicket while Wadhera slog-swept it over deep midwicket and left a dent on the promo car.
Harshal Patel draws an inside edge from Nehal Wadhera but is unlucky as the ball rushes past the keeper to fine leg for four. 10 runs from it. MI need 101 off 60 now.
DROPPED! A little harsh to call this a drop but such catches do stick at times. Nehal Wadhera drills it past Wanindu Hasaranga who goes for the catch but the ball bursts through his palms.
Vijaykumar Vyshak continues after the short break. Suryakumar Yadav cuts the second delivery through point for a four. There was a review for LBW against SKY but impact was umpire’s call. So on-field decision upheld and RCB keep their review as well. 8 runs from it.
Harshal Patel introduced after the end of Powerplay overs. A slower delivery to start with and Suryakumar Yadav clips it away to deep midwicket where Virat Kohli makes a one-handed attempt and allows the ball to sneak through. And when Harshal overpitches one, Nehal Wadhera thrashes it through extra cover for four. 12 runs from it. Time-out.
Nehal Wadhera gets going. Vijaykumar Vyshak to bowl the final over of Powerplay. A short ball and Wadhera opens his account with a pull for a six. 10 runs from it. MI finish Powerplay with 62/2. They need 138 off 84 now.
OUT! What an over this has turned out to be for RCB. Wanindu Hasarange has gotten rid of both MI openers in it. Rohit Sharma wanted to play this to leg-side but misses to be hit on the pad. The on-field decision is not out. RCB review. No spike on ultra-edge and ball tracker predicts it would have hit the stumps. Rohit scored 7 off 8.
WICKET! Wanindu Hasaranga has the final say. After being carved for a four and six by Ishan Kishan, the leggie has the MI opener caught behind to give his side their first breakthrough. A quick delivery and Ishan edges it while trying to play it through covers. He scored 42 off 21.
Amazing. Ishan Kishan is in the zone. A full delivery from Josh Hazlewood and Ishan wallops it over with all his might over square leg region for a mighty six. Stunning shot. 7 runs from the over.
Ishan Kishan clatters back-to-back SIXES off Mohammed Siraj. Ishan dances down the track to launch one over long-on for a six and then a short ball follows which the MI opener pummels over long-on for a maximum as well. Siraj responds with a bouncer but it’s given as a wide. Credit to RCB wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat for the brilliant one-handed take. 15 runs from it.
Josh Hazlewood from the other end. And Rohit Sharma wants to set the tone as he steps out and pulls the first delivery over mid-on for a superb four. Ishan Kishan flicks the fifth away for a four and then launches the final over mid-on for a four as well. 15 runs from it.
Mohammed Siraj starts with a ball down the leg side and Ishan Kishan helps himself to an easy boundary to get off the mark. Siraj responds well and doesn’t allow a run off his next five.
Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma are the two opening batters for Mumbai Indians. Mohammed Siraj has the new ball. The target for MI is 200. Here we go!
Terrific final over from Akash Madhwal. Rohit Sharma kept faith in the fast bowler despite him conceding 17 runs in his first over. Madhwal allows just six runs in his second and RCB’s 20th over. The visitors finish with a challenging 199/6. MI will have to chase another 200-run target.
A brilliant over from Chris Jordan despite a couple of boundaries to Wanindu Hasaranga. The first came after Jordan bowled a full toss which Hasaranga thwacked through backward point. The second came via an outside edge. 8 runs from it.
OUT! Dinesh Karthik miscues and holes out in the deep. Chris Jordan with an offcutter. DK goes for the pull and ends up being caught by Nehal Wadhera. He scored 30 off 18.
Kumar Kartikeya ends up leaking 15 runs in his final over. His final figures have been spoiled a bit all thanks to Dinesh Karthik who clattered a pair of fours and a six in it. The first four came via a sweep to fine leg while the next was thrashed through extra covers. Kartikeya then bowled a full toss and DK mowed it over deep midwicket for a maximum.
After a dropped catch from Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav allows the ball to slip through at backward point and Kedar Jadhav takes a couple. 9 runs from the over of Chris Jordan including a boundary to Dinesh Karthik - muscled over a leaping Tim David at mid-off.
DROPPED! Dinesh Karthik ends up hitting a slower one from Chris Jordan high into the Mumbai night sky and Cameron Green runs in but grasses it. Rohit Sharma is dejected.
9 runs from the third over of Kumar Kartikeya. Dinesh Karthik was offered a juicy full toss which he muscled over deep square leg for a four. Last four overs coming up. RCB will want to finish on a high.
Welcome back Kedar Jadhav! He gets his first piece of action tonight as an Impact Player and gets off the mark straightaway with a four off Cameron Green - a cut through point. 6 runs and a wicket in the over.
Wanindu Hasaranga struck twice in his first over to dent MI’s chase after Ishan Kishan had led a rapid start with a blistering 42 off 21.
Earlier, attacking half-centuries from Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis powered RCB to 199/6 against MI at Wankhede Stadium.
MI hit back with three quick blows after Maxwell and Du Plessis stitched a century stand for the third wicket.
Du Plessis departed on 65 after Mahipal Lomror was gotten rid of cheaply on 1. Jason Behrendorff returned for a final spell and got MI another wicket as he dislodged the big-hitting Glenn Maxwell on 68.
Maxwell took just 25 deliveries to get to his half-century before Faf du Plessis brought up RCB’s 100 with a six. Du Plessis got to his fifty later.
It was an eventful Powerplay for RCB. Du Plessis was handed a life when he was yet to score after Nehal Wadhera dropped an easy catch in the first over. Then Behrendorff struck twice in as many overs as he got rid of Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat quickly.
However, Du Plessis and Maxwell responded with aggression to lift RCB with a superb stand.
Rohit Sharma-led MI opted to bowl first tonight. They have given debut to Chris Jordan.
RCB have also made one change as they’ve benched Karn Sharma and brought back Vijaykumar Vyshak.
It’s the clash between two heavyweights of IPL 2023. The Wankhede stadium in Mumbai will be set ablaze when Rohit Sharma faces his compatriot Virat Kohl in the match no. of the tournament. It’s the business end of the league which makes it a must-win game for both sides. RCB are still on the higher side of the table – positioned sixth with 10 points. MI, on the other hand, are placed 8th with as many points but a poorer run-rate. Whoever wins tonight, will make a giant leap – dethroning Lucknow Super Giants from the third spot.
Earlier this season, Royal Challengers Bangalore outclassed Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets in the first match of the IPL 2023 campaign for both teams. Virat Kohli and Du Plessis both smashed fifties in the game and have been in a sublime scoring run ever since. On the other hand, the form of Rohit Sharma and MI’s death bowling are some areas of concern for the five-time IPL champs.
Sharma’s role in this IPL has been to provide brisk starts at the top, and at times he has had some success too, but consistency has deserted the right-arm batter whose early dismissal in huge chases has only added pressure on a relatively new batting line-up, which fortunately, from MI’s point of view, has delivered too.
At the same time, Mumbai Indians will also be concerned about their death overs bowling, having conceded four consecutive totals in excess of 200 while bowling first, two of which were recorded on flat decks here at the Wankhede Stadium.
RCB will hope that their troika of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell fire at the top, since whenever they have done so collectively, the team has found itself mostly on the right side of the results.
But it remains to be seen if RCB have more in their batting shelf apart from the big three, who have done the heavy lifting so far in the IPL. Dinesh Karthik has failed with the bat this season and RCB also do not have a big hitter in their lower-middle order either.
