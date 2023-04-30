MI vs RR: BCCI Felicitates Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanju Samson and Kumar Sangakkara on IPL's 1000th Match

The Indian Premier League completed 1000 matches as Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced off in match number 42 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Wanhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

To mark the momentous occasion, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) presented mementoes to the two captains ahead of the match.

“Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to a special evening, where there’ll be some special presentations and some special mementoes given to some special people. But before that, in 2008, the BCCI had a dream, a dream of creating a world-class T20 league that will get the best of the world under one roof. Thus was born the phenomenon. The trendsetter, the benchmark for teaching many leagues around the world. The Indian Premier League is now in its 16th year, the IPL has produced cricket of the highest quality, giving fans unbridled entertainment IPL is synonymous with edge-of-seat thrillers, record-breaking feats, individual and team brilliance true to its tagline - where talent meets opportunity. The IPL has unearthed some absolute gems, turning them into household names and even global superstars," Ravi Shastri said ahead of the presentation.

“Today we celebrate a landmark. A landmark everyone involved with the league can be proud of as we’re all set to stage, the IPL 1000 game today is an ode to the people who have made this league what it is, then go to the players and the teams who match the name in the history books. And last but not least, our backstage heroes who have made this league, the best T20 league in the world," Shastri added.

WATCH:

Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara were honoured too.

Apart from marking the 1000th game of the IPL, Rohit Sharma is captaining Mumbai for the 150th time in the competition apart from turning 36.

While Rajasthan sit in third place at the points table, Mumbai are placed in ninth position.

After winning the toss, Samson said left-arm pacer Trent Boult comes back into the playing eleven. Rohit Sharma said fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan are back in the playing eleven in place of Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar.

(With inputs from Agencies)

