MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2023 has not been very pleasant for Mumbai Indians thus far. They won three back-to-back games, sparking the hope for a roaring comeback but the five-time champions failed to replicate the performance in the subsequent fixtures and are returning from two consecutive defeats. The Mumbai unit will try to alter their fortune in their upcoming IPL meeting with Rajasthan Royals. The match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 30, Sunday.

Mumbai Indians fell to Gujarat Titans in the last game and suffered a disappointing 55-run defeat. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals thrashed Chennai Super Kings in their last game. The Sanju Samson-led side outclassed Chennai in every department and notched up a 32-run win.

MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Tim David

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson

Batters: Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal

Allrounders: Tim David, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jason Behrendorff

MI vs RR Probable XIs:

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C, WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

MI vs RR Full Squad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root

