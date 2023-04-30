MI vs RR Live Cricket Streaming IPL 2023: How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Coverage on TV And Online

Mumbai Indians are still struggling to find their groove in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. They have managed to win just three out of their 7 matches so far this season. In a bid to keep their hope for the playoff alive, the Mumbai unit will eye to secure a victory in their upcoming IPL clash against Rajasthan Royals. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 30. In their last appearance, Mumbai were outclassed by Gujarat Titans in an away outing. The batting unit of the Mumbai brigade failed to showcase their A-game, falling significantly short of a mammoth 208-run target.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals will head to the Mumbai fixture on the back of a big win against Chennai Super Kings. The Rajasthan bowling unit put up a dominating show with Chennai being unable to chase down 203 runs. With 10 points in 8 matches, the Sanju Samson-led side is now occupying the top spot in the table.

Ahead of Sunday’s IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will take place on April 30, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Advertisement

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Advertisement

What are the full squads of Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals For IPL 2023?

Mumbai Indians Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier, Riley Meredith

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here