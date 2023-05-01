MI vs RR: 'Was Expecting Something Special From Yashasvi Jaiswal', Sanju Samson Hails Young Opener

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson hailed Yashasvi Jaiswal for his terrific century against Mumbai Indians on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium. Yashasvi slammed 124 runs off 62 balls as he smashed the Mumbai Indians bowlers left, right and center to help his team post a massive total of 212-7. However, the Royals ended up on the losing side after the collective batting efforts of Mumbai Indians. Despite the defeat, Jaiswal was named Player of the Match as he displayed his class on the big stage.

RR skipper Samson said that he was expecting something special from Jaiswal and he delivered against the five-time IPL champions in the iconic 1000th IPL match.

“I was expecting something special from Jaiswal. He scored 70-odd in the last game we always thought it (hundred) is round the corner," Samson said after the match.

Talking about the defeat on Sunday night, Samson said that the team looked to fight it out when Suryakumar Yadav was counter-attacking the bowlers while Tim David played a special knock to seal the match for Mumbai Indians.

“In the time-out the way Surya was going, we were talking about fighting it out. David did something very special," he added.

The Royals bowlers were seen wiping the ball after every delivery in the slog overs as Samson said that his team has the experience of playing in these conditions. He suggested that the bowlers took their time while wiping the ball.

“It was kind of getting wet. It was not too wet and we were taking our time to wipe the ball. We had the experience of bowling in these conditions," Samson asserted.

However, the skipper was impressed with his team’s fighting performance at Wankhede Stadium.

“The way we have been playing either we have won or we have come close. Results do come here and there," he added.

“We will keep focusing on the process. We will keep focus on the controllables. We will keep fighting hard," Samson suggested.

