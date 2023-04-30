MI vs RR, IPL 2023: Mumbai Weather Forecast and Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

After suffering two consecutive defeats, Mumbai Indians have a bigger challenge awaiting. The Paltans are gearing up to square off against in-form Rajasthan Royals in their next game of the Indian Premier League. The match will be hosted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 30. It will be the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader which will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Rajasthan Royals put up a dominating show in their last appearance, beating Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs. Following the victory, Rajasthan was able to earn back the top place in the table. Mumbai Indians suffered a batting collapse in their previous game against Gujarat Titans. While chasing a massive 208-run target, Mumbai could reach just 152 runs in 20 overs. They can only aim to pick up two points from the Rajasthan fixture in a bid to remain in the playoff race.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium has produced many high-scoring battles, especially in the limited-over formats. The game between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals is expected to see the same outcome as the surface will be batting-friendly in nature. Pacers will enjoy good bounce and swing with the new ball, while spinners can get some purchase in the middle overs. The dew factor may make things easier for the chasing unit. So toss will play a key role in the proceeding.

Weather Report:

The weather in Mumbai is expected to be partly cloudy on April 30. Although, there is no possibility of rain playing a spoilsport during the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. The wind speed will be around 18 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 27 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 63-71 percent.

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

