MI vs SRH, IPL 2023: Mumbai Weather Forecast And Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be playing for their pride when they take on Mumbai Indians in their last league game. Hyderabad are on a three-game losing streak. So, Aiden Markram and Co would want to finish their tournament on a high. They also can spoil Mumbai’s party by causing an upset win. On the other hand, a lot is at stake for Mumbai Indians in this match. The five-time champions will have to win and win big on Sunday. Skipper Rohit Sharma would want his side to play without fear of losing and express themselves like they usually do at the Wankhede. Suryakumar Yadav had scored a brilliant hundred in the last game at his home ground. He will be the key player for Mumbai on Sunday as well.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here is all you need to know:

Where will the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What happened in the last IPL game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai?

The previous match that was played at this venue was a high-scoring affair. In the first innings, Mumbai Indians put up a daunting total of 218 runs, courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering century. Gujarat batters crumbled under the pressure of chasing 219 runs and could not get going. The defending champions could manage to put up a respectable 191 runs only because of Rashid Khan’s late flourish with the bat.

What is the average score at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL?

In IPL 2023, the average first-innings score at this venue is 192.

MI vs SRH Head-To-Head Record

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have locked horns 20 times in the Indian Premier League. Mumbai has emerged victorious in 11 matches and Hyderabad has managed to win on nine occasions. Their rivalry has produced some of the greatest IPL matches.

MI vs SRH Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is known to be a paradise for the batters. Rashid Khan had found some assistance in the last IPL game that was played at this venue between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. So, spinners may thrive on this wicket. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first as defending a total is very tough at Wankhede Stadium.

MI vs SRH Weather Report

The match will begin at 3:30 pm on May 21. According to weather reports, there is no chance of precipitation in Mumbai during that time. The conditions will be ideal for cricket and fans can expect a full game.