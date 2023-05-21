MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Toss Report: Mumbai Indians Opt to Bowl, Sunrisres Bring Back Umran Malik

With one eye on the only playoff spot left, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will put all their efforts to come out victorious on Sunday afternoon as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium. The five-time champions are in a tussle with RCB and Rajasthan Royals for the 4th-place finish on the table and will look to strengthen their case with a delightful win.

IPL 2023 Live: MI vs SRH

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to chase. Speaking at the toss, skipper Rohit Sharma informed about the changes made to the playing XI – Hrithik Shokeen has been replaced by Kumar Kartikeya.

“We are gonna chase. Just the nature of the pitch. It is a little dry as well. Whatever it has to happen will happen in the first innings. Shokeen is not playing. Kartikeya is in. It is a tricky one. We just want to win the game and not think about how to do it. Winning gives us a chance. Not looking too far ahead. We have talked in the team meeting about what to do. We have played an afternoon game before. We are aware of the pitch and the conditions here. You just need to play well to win," said Rohit.

On the other hand, Sunrisers have brought back Umran Malik into the playing XI while Mayank Dagar and Sanvir Singh have retained their spots.

“We would want to finish strong. Another opportunity for the squad and a few of the players. There are a couple of changes. Exciting changes for us. Can’t remember most of them. High-scoring venue. It should be a great time for the batters as we have nothing to lose," Markran said.

Here are the playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.