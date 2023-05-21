MI vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Cameron Green's Dominating Hundred Seals Big Win for Mumbai Indians, Keeps Them Alive in Playoffs Race

IPL 2023 MI vs SRH Highlights: Cameron Green scored a maiden century to star in Mumbai Indians’ eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Green remained unbeaten on 100 while MI captain Rohit Sharma scored a fine half-century as the hosts chased down 201 in 18 overs to take the jump to the fourth spot on the points table, keeping themselves alive in the playoffs race.

Sunrisers Hyderabad landed an early breakthrough when Bhuvneshwar Kumar got rid of Ishan Kishan in the Powerplay. However, Cameron Green was in red-hot form as led a blazing recovery to take the score to 60/1 in six overs, chasing 201. The pair stitched a century stand to put MI in control.

Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma struck big fifties helping Sunrisers Hyderabad to 200/5 in 20 overs. SRH innings was dented in the death overs thanks to Akash Madhwal who finished with a four-fer.

Agarwal scored 83 and Vivrant made 69 in his first IPL innings.

Madhwal was the one who got rid of both SRH openers to give Mumbai Indians some relief and break 140-run partnership. He first accounted for Vivrant and when Agarwal looked set for a century, Madhwal had him out caught behind.

Both Vivrant and Agarwal struck half-centuries as the pair led a superb start for Sunrisers Hyderabad with a century stand. Mumbai Indians continue their hunt for a first breakthrough.

Agarwal and Vivrant took the visitors to 53 without any damage in the Powerplay.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has chosen to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad today. MI have included Kumar Kartikeya in place of Hrithik Shokeen.

SRH have made plenty of changes. There’s no Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi and Abdul Samad. They have included Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh and Umran Malik.

Here comes the last double-header Sunday of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 where Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a must-win contest as the 5-time champions aim to seal a playoff berth. While SRH are already ruled out of the race to the playoffs, a victory with a big margin will keep MI in contention for the knockouts. However, their qualification will be confirmed only if RCB lose the last league game against GT. And if Mumbai gets beaten at the hands of SRH, the way ahead for them will be gloomy.

With four wins and two defeats, MI have certainly taken full advantage of their home ground, something that Rohit Sharma’s men would want to continue as they also have the final opportunity to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR).

Unlike Rajasthan Royals who have finished the league round with 14 points and a superior NRR of 0.148, Mumbai Indians can do one better and end with 16 points, but they must also win big. Currently at fourth, Royal Challengers Bangalore can be described as being in pole position since they have a better NRR of 0.180 than MI (-0.128) and RR.

MI’s biggest concern, on their home ground, has been their bowling which conceded four totals on the trot in excess of 200 and nearly a fifth against RCB, which has left their batters under severe pressure.

On the other hand, with nothing to lose, SRH will aim to end on a high and repeat most of the good work they did against RCB in their last outing. Heinrich Klaasen’s superb century came too late in this IPL for SRH’s liking but they gave a glimpse of what they can do with the bat, although as a side, the 2016 champions have lacked both direction and firepower.

Full Squads

MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Anmolpreet Singh, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Samarth Vyas