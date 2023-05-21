MI vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: Cameron Green's Dominating Hundred Seals Big Win for Mumbai Indians, Keeps Them Alive in Playoffs Race

Curated By: Feroz Khan
Mumbai, India
Cameron Green struck the fastest century of the IPL 2023 to star in Mumbai Indians’ eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium today which has kept their playoffs hopes alive. MI chased down 201 in 18 overs with Green remaining unbeaten on 100 off 47. For MI, Rohit Sharma scored 56 off 37 in a century stand with Green that put MI in control after they lost opener Ishan Kishan early for 14. SRH looked set for a big total thanks to Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma’s blistering fifties. However, once the duo exited, MI dented their hopes in the slog overs with Akash Madhwal taking four wickets. Agarwal top-scored with 83 off 46 while Vivrant made 69 off 47. SRH thus finish last in the standings with just eight points from 14 games while Delhi Capitals avoid the wooden spoon with 10 points from 14 games to finish ninth.
Mumbai Indians have chased down yet another 200-plus target this season as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets to keep their playoffs hopes alive. 8 runs from the over of Bhuvneshwar Kumar including a boundary to Green. With one needed for hundred and MI’s win, Green had a few nervy seconds. He first missed while dinking it for a single after scampering for a single as Suryakumar Yadav took a quick single to hand him the strike - the throw towards the keeper end resulted in the ball hitting Green’s bat and fortunately for him, it didn’t race to the fence. Green leaps high and MI dug-out applauds. MI have the fourth spot now. RCB must beat GT now - but unfortunately it’s been raining in Bengaluru with the toss being delayed.
Kartik Tyagi bowls another high full toss and is asked to be taken off the attack. Aiden Markram bowls the remaining one delivery - a free-hit at that - but does well to keep Suryakumar Yadav to just a single. 13 runs from it including a four each to SKY and Cameron Green. 8 needed off 18 now.
Umran Malik taken to the cleaners. 20 runs in his third over. Cameron Green started the carnage as he muscled one past the bowler for a straight four and then misjudgment in the deep resulted in Green getting a six. A single got Suryakumar Yadav on strike who clattered back-to-back fours to end the over. Green on 88 off 40, SKY on 17 off 10.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back into the attack now. And just four singles in his third over. His three overs have resulted in just 18 runs and a wicket as well. MI need 41 off 30 now.
MI need 45 off 36 now. Suryakumar Yadav walks in and starts his innings with a stunning inside-out shot over covers for a four, first ball. A wicket and eight runs in the fourth and final over of Mayank Dagar.
OUT! Excellent catch from Nitish Reddy at point. An edge and the ball flies towards backward point but Reddy leaps to his right and plucks it out of thin air. Rohit Sharma scored 56 off 37.
Nitish Reddy is back. And some deft work from wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen as he appeals for a stumping with Cameron Green missing the drive. No spike on ultra-edge and Green’s boot was well inside when the bails were disturbed. And Green responds with a six over midwicket off the next delivery. The final delivery was pitched short and Green pulled it away powerfully for a six as well. 16 runs in it. MI need 53 off 42 now. Time-out.
Catches being dropped, free-hits. SRH are all over the place. A high full toss from Kartik Tyagi given as no-ball and off the resulting free-hit, Rohit Sharma got a thick outside edge away for a four. 11 runs in it. Rohit moves to 55 off 35.
DROPPED! Sanvir Singh drops Rohit Sharma again. This time it was a relatively straightforward chance - a powerful drive and the ball rockets to extra cover where the fielder fails to hold onto it. Another life for Rohit.
FIFTY! Rohit Sharma gets to his half-century in style - launches one from Kartik Tyagi over mid-off for a four. Took him 31 deliveries to get there.
Cameron Green gives a gentle reminder he’s also in the middle. Mayank Dagar brought back and his fourth delivery is full which Green lofts over long-off for a four. 7 runs in it.
Umran Malik continues. And Rohit Sharma hits him for a hat-trick of fours - the first via a flick, second employing a pull with the ball going over the keeper’s head after a top-edge, and then a lofted hit over the bowler’s head. 14 runs in it. Rohit has also completed 11,000 T20 runs. MI need 87 off the next 60.
19 runs from the first over of Vivrant Sharma. The legspinner bowled a beamer to Rohit Sharma and it was pulled over deep midwicket for a six before Cameron Green got a six off his own in the over later. Vivrant was seen limping while bowling and he looks in some pain while being assisted off the field after the over ended.
FIFTY! Cameron Green launches a slower delivery from Vivrant Sharma over long-on for a six and brings up his half-century off just 20 deliveries. Green stepping up in a crunch game.
So a change of bat for Rohit Sharma and it works as he greets paceman Umran Malik with a four - a pull shot to square leg. Umran does well to limit the MI batters to four more in his first over including a leg bye.
Cameron Green is in a hurry. It’s clear. Mumbai Indians want to chase this down quickly to improve their net run rate and throw a stiffer challenge to RCB later tonight in the playoffs race. Mayank Dagar is back. And Green launches the second delivery over the bowler’s head for a six. When Dagar went short, Green showed his power and pulled it over midwicket for six more. 13 runs in it. Green moves to 42 off 15. Time-out.
18 runs from the final over of Powerplay, bowled by Kartik Tyagi. 15 runs came from the bat of Cameron Green including a six and back-to-back fours off the final two deliveries. He moves to 30 off 10. MI need 141 off 84 now.
Cameron Green means business. Goes for a ambitious cut off Kartik Tyagi and gets a big top edge to send the ball flying over third man boundary for a six. And then the no-ball siren goes off compounding Tyagi’s misery. Good delivery follows off which Green can only score 1.
Rohit Sharma rubs salt in Nitish Reddy’s wound by pulling the delivery for a six right after the fielder dropped a catch of his off the previous. 9 runs in it.
DROPPED! Rohit Sharma gets a life. A mishit and the fielder was tracking back at midwicket but fails to hold onto the catch before tumbling. Rohit was on 12.
Cameron Green got off the mark with a boundary off the first ball he faced after walking in at no. 3. Mayank Dagar was introduced and his second delivery was outside off which Rohit Sharma crashed through point for a four. Cameron Green ended the over with a four over mid-on. 9 runs in it.
OUT! Superb catch from Harry Brook at short midwicket. A pull shot from Ishan Kishan but ends up hitting it with the upper half of the bat and Brook ran to his left and dived to complete the catch. Bhuvneshwar Kumar lands an early blow. Ishan scored 14 off 12.
Nitish Reddy into the attack now. And Ishan Kishan plays this pick up shot with authority to send the ball soaring over backward square leg region for a maximum. And then guides the next past a diving short fine leg fielder for a four. Reddy does well to follow with four dot balls in a row.
Through a boundary, not a convincing one though, MI captain Rohit Sharma opens his account - an outswinger and Rohit wanted to punch this through covers but gets an outside edge away to third man.
So here we are. To keep themselves alive in the playoffs race, Mumbai Indians need to chase down 201 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma are the two MI openers. Bhuvneshwar Kuma with the new ball.
SIX! Aiden Markram gets Sunrisers Hyderabad to 200 in 19.6 overs - a six off the last delivery of the innings, bowled by Chris Jordan. In the slot and launched handsomely over deep midwicket. 14 runs in the final over. Will 200 be enough? SRH would have gotten more but for the slowdown in the death overs.
WICKET! Akash Madhwal producing a high quality spell of death bowling at Wankhede Stadium. A perfect yorker and Brook wanted to dig this out - misses it and the ball crashes onto the stumps. A first-ball duck for Brook. Madhwal finishes with 4/37.
OUT! MI are delighted. They have gotten rid of dangerman Heinrich Klaasen on 18. Klaasen wanted to go for a big shot - over square leg perhaps but misses the ball completely to be bowled. Akash Madhwal gets his third wicket.
Six runs and a wicket in the third over of Chris Jordan. This would lift Jordan’s confidence. He has been leaking runs but finally an over that goes his way. Aiden Markram joins Heinrich Klaasen.
Sunrisers Hyderabad landed an early breakthrough when Bhuvneshwar Kumar got rid of Ishan Kishan in the Powerplay. However, Cameron Green was in red-hot form as led a blazing recovery to take the score to 60/1 in six overs, chasing 201. The pair stitched a century stand to put MI in control.
Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma struck big fifties helping Sunrisers Hyderabad to 200/5 in 20 overs. SRH innings was dented in the death overs thanks to Akash Madhwal who finished with a four-fer.
Agarwal scored 83 and Vivrant made 69 in his first IPL innings.
Madhwal was the one who got rid of both SRH openers to give Mumbai Indians some relief and break 140-run partnership. He first accounted for Vivrant and when Agarwal looked set for a century, Madhwal had him out caught behind.
Both Vivrant and Agarwal struck half-centuries as the pair led a superb start for Sunrisers Hyderabad with a century stand. Mumbai Indians continue their hunt for a first breakthrough.
Agarwal and Vivrant took the visitors to 53 without any damage in the Powerplay.
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has chosen to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad today. MI have included Kumar Kartikeya in place of Hrithik Shokeen.
SRH have made plenty of changes. There’s no Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi and Abdul Samad. They have included Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh and Umran Malik.
Here comes the last double-header Sunday of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 where Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a must-win contest as the 5-time champions aim to seal a playoff berth. While SRH are already ruled out of the race to the playoffs, a victory with a big margin will keep MI in contention for the knockouts. However, their qualification will be confirmed only if RCB lose the last league game against GT. And if Mumbai gets beaten at the hands of SRH, the way ahead for them will be gloomy.
With four wins and two defeats, MI have certainly taken full advantage of their home ground, something that Rohit Sharma’s men would want to continue as they also have the final opportunity to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR).
Unlike Rajasthan Royals who have finished the league round with 14 points and a superior NRR of 0.148, Mumbai Indians can do one better and end with 16 points, but they must also win big. Currently at fourth, Royal Challengers Bangalore can be described as being in pole position since they have a better NRR of 0.180 than MI (-0.128) and RR.
MI’s biggest concern, on their home ground, has been their bowling which conceded four totals on the trot in excess of 200 and nearly a fifth against RCB, which has left their batters under severe pressure.
On the other hand, with nothing to lose, SRH will aim to end on a high and repeat most of the good work they did against RCB in their last outing. Heinrich Klaasen’s superb century came too late in this IPL for SRH’s liking but they gave a glimpse of what they can do with the bat, although as a side, the 2016 champions have lacked both direction and firepower.
Full Squads
MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal, Arshad Khan, Dewald Brevis, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier
SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Anmolpreet Singh, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Samarth Vyas
