MI vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2023 Eliminator: Harman's Mumbai Indians Face Healy's UP Warriorz for Ticket to Finale

Live Cricket Score MI vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2023 Eliminator: Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will lock horns for the one last time in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Friday night at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. It’s the first-ever eliminator of the tournament which will decide the second finalist who will square off against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Friday’s electrifying face-off pits the second and third-ranked teams of the tournament. Hamanpreet’s MI started off their campaign brilliantly, winning five games in a row. However, they lost momentum in between following a couple of losses on the trot. Interestingly, they have as many points as DC currently have – 12 – in their kitty but MI had to settle for the second spot with a lesser net run rate; +1.711.

For the Mumbai Indians, skipper Harmanpreet has had some good knocks, including 65 off 30 balls and 51 off 30 balls against Gujarat Giants and 53 off 33 balls against UP Warriorz. Amelia Kerr has also been sublime with the bat, while Ishaque had more than played her part with the ball. They would be wary of a slip-up, which would result in all the good work done in the tournament coming to nought. The Warriorz, however, would not go down without a fight.

On the other hand, UP Warroriz’s journey in the tournament in the WPL 2023 was no less than a roller-coaster rider. They ended the league stage on third place with 4 victories and as many defeats, earning 8 points and a net run rate of -0.200.

UP Warriorz’s campaign, however, has gone on in stops and starts. The team finished third with four wins and four losses. They would be looking up to their captain Healy to deliver the goods in the crunch game on Friday. She has been in great batting form as has McGrath. The highlight of McGrath’s batting was a blistering 50-ball 90 not out against Delhi Capitals. Kiran Navgire had scored a quickfire half-century versus Gujarat Giants as well.

Ahead of Friday’s WPL Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz; here is all you need to know:

What date WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will take place on March 24, Friday.

Where will the WPL 2023 Eliminator Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz be played?

The WPL 2023 Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 Eliminator Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz begin?

The WPL 2023 Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL Eliminator?

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL Eliminator will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Eliminator?

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL Eliminator will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Get the latest Cricket News here