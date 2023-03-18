MI vs UPW, WPL 2023: Sophie Ecclestone Bags 3-fer as UP Warriorz Bundle Out Mumbai Indians for 127

UP Warriorz put out an exemplary performance on Saturday to bowl out Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians for a paltry 127 in 20 overs at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Sophie Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers for UP, returning figures of 3 for 15 in four overs. The likes of Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/16) and vice-captain Deepti Sharma (2/35) picked up a couple of wickets each. UP need 128 runs to win this encounter in Mumbai.

It turned out to be a tough day for table-toppers Mumbai Indians after being asked to bat first at the DY Patil stadium on Saturday. Openers Haley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia went off to a decent start but couldn’t put up a strong partnership. Left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani cleaned up Bhatia in the fifth over, leading to a downfall of Mumbai’s batting line-up that has been on song in the previous games.

Soon, Sophie Ecclestone chipped in to hurt Mumbai as he trapped Nat Sciver-Brunt for 5. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur looked to bail her team out of the precarious situation and started to rebuild the innings with Matthews. However, they could only add 18 runs for the third wicket before the MI opener became the second victim of Ecclestone. Matthews looked to pull a short ball but found a top-edge that fell in the gloves of Alysa Healy.

The MI skipper continued the battle but got a little support from Amelia Kerr as the Kiwi batter fell while sweeping Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the 13th over. A couple of deliveries later, MI suffered a massive blow with the dismissal of Harmanpreet for 25. The skipper Harmanpreet stepped out and looked to slog Deepti Sharma but found the safe hands of Simran Shaikh at deep mid-wicket.

After the top-order was back in the hut, the onus was on the tail but it failed to wag. Ecclestone got the better of Amanjot Kaur (5) to complete a three-wicket haul while the likes of Humaira Kazi (4), Dhara Gujjar (3) fell prey to gayakwad and Deepti, respectively.

England’s Issy Wong played a rollicking cameo of 32 runs off just 19 balls before she was caught short of her crease by Deepti Sharma. Wong played a shot towards long-off and looked to pick two runs. Meanwhile, Deepti collected the throw and could have run Jintimani Kalita out easily at the bowler’s end. However, the UP Warriorz vice-captain took her chance and hit the bull’s eye at the striker’s end to pull off an unexpected dismissal.

Earlier, UP Warriorz won the toss and elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in a Women’s Premier League match here on Saturday. While MI fielded the same XI, UP decided to include young Parshavi Chopra in place of Shweta Sehrawat.

MI have already sealed their playoff spot with their unbeaten run of five wins to sit atop the points table, while UP Warriorz have claimed two wins and suffered three losses in five games to be third in the standing.

