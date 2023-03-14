MI-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2023

Gujarat Giants Women will be desperate to register a win when they lock horns with Mumbai Indians Women on March 14. Sneh Rana and Co were routed by Delhi Capitals in their last match of the Women’s Premier League. Gujarat Giants would want to string together some wins in the business end of the tournament. But it will be easier said than done as Mumbai Indians Women are looking invincible. They are yet to lose a match and boast of a formidable side. Under Harmanpreet Kaur, Mumbai Indians Women are playing like a unit. They will be the overwhelming favourites on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women, here is all you need to know:

When will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be played on March 14.

Where will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women be played?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women begin?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on March 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women?

The match between Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website.

MI-W vs GG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews

Suggested Playing XI for MI-W vs GG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol

All-rounders: Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Ashleigh Gardner, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Georgia Wareham, Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong

MI-W vs GG-W Predicted Playing XIs

MI-W: Yastika Bhatia, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi

GG-W: Kim Garth, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma, Harleen Deol, Georgia Wareham, Ashwani Kumari, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Sneh Rana (c), Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

