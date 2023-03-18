MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's WPL 2023 Match, March 18, DY Patil Stadium, 3:30 pm IST

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz: Mumbai Indians have so far displayed a terrific brand of cricket in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) to win five matches on the trot. With 15 points to their name, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side have already secured their spot in the finals. In their next match, the table-toppers will be up against UP Warriorz on Saturday, March 18. The WPL 2023 fixture between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Mumbai Indians team management is expected to make some changes in their playing XI tonight ahead of the summit clash.

The season of WPL has been full of ups and downs for UP Warriorz. After claiming two wins from five games, the Alyssa Healy-led side are placed in third position on the points table. UP Warriorz will be desperately looking for a win tonight to stay alive in the race for playoffs.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz; here is everything you need to know:

MI-W vs UP-W Telecast

The Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting right for Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL match.

MI-W vs UP-W Live Streaming

The WPL match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

MI-W vs UP-W Match Details

The MI-W vs UP-W WPL match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, March 18, at 3:30 pm IST.

MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hayley Matthews

Vice-Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt

Suggested Playing XI for MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Kiran Navgire, Harmanpreet Kaur, Grace Harris

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Devika Vaidya

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Saika Ishaque

Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Possible Starting XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Chole Tryon, Issy Wong, Dhara Gujjar, Humaria Kazi, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz Predicted Starting Line-up: Alyssa Healy (c and wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

