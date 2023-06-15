Michael Atherton Explains Why He Wouldn’t Pick Moeen Ali For First Ashes Test Against Australia

Former English captain Michael Atherton has shared his thoughts on England’s selected playing eleven for the first test of the Ashes, raising questions about Moeen Ali’s inclusion. Once a regular in England’s Test side, Ali announced retirement from the longest format back in September 2021 after playing his last game against India. But the all-rounder recently decided to take a U-turn, saying he would come out of retirement to play the iconic Ashes. Captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum seem to have cordially welcomed Ali, giving him the opportunity to don the whites in the first game against Australia, beginning on June 16 at Edgbaston.

The decision, however, did not go down well with Michael Atherton who said that he wouldn’t pick Moeen Ali for the big-ticket Ashes as the all-rounder is out of red-ball cricket for a prolonged period since 2021.

Advertisement

“The selection is actually astonishing when you consider that Moeen Ali retired from Test cricket and hasn’t participated in a Test match since September 2021," Atherton said.

Although, the ex-English batter showed his respect for the duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, saying, “Moeen Ali is not someone I would have picked. But I am neither Ben Stokes nor Bazball."

Michael Atherton further underlined Moeen Ali’s poor record against Australia. Ali has appeared in 11 Tests against the Aussies and has aggregated a total of 476 runs while picking up 20 wickets. While criticising his below-par bowling average, Arherton showed his faith in Ali’s batting, considering England’s aggressive approach in red-ball cricket in recent times.

“You have a batsman who fits into the mould of the present team and who has undoubtedly taken many wickets in Test cricket for England, but even before his retirement when he was a regular Test cricketer, he had a poor record against Australia," Atherton explained.