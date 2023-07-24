Michael Vaughan Calls Drawn Fourth Test Of Ashes 'One Of The Luckiest Escapes' For Australia

Former England captain Michael Vaughan described the Australian cricket team as fortunate in retaining the Ashes, pointing out that rain helped the visitors.

The entire final day of the fourth Test was lost due to rain in Manchester on Sunday and the drawn match. The result means that the Ashes urn will be headed back to Australia regardless of the outcome in the fifth Test of an enthralling series at The Oval that starts on Thursday.

England needed five wickets to force a win with Australia needing 61 runs to force the hosts into batting again. The Ben Stokes-led side was in a dominant position for the majority of the match, but they were denied a crack at victory due to rain not allowing any play to happen on day five.

Highlighting Australia’s dependency on rain, Vaughan claimed that Pat Cummins-led side were rattled and scared of the England side over the course of the entire Test and added that it was a lucky escape for the visitors.

“Australia were timid, scared and petrified of this England team all week in Manchester and played for rain. Australia were rattled: I can’t remember saying that before. They will know that only rain saved them. It ranks as one of the luckiest escapes I can remember," Vaughan wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

Cummins’ men will now head into the final Test at The Oval knowing that a win would give them a historic series triumph on English soil as Australia has not won an Ashes series in England in 22 years.

In addition, Vaughan highlighted that the upcoming clash could be a crucial moment for veteran players such as David Warner, Steve Smith, James Anderson, and Stuart Broad.