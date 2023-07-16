Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar's Contracts Under Review by Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore have decided to review the contracts of Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson and Head Coach Sanjay Bangar as there are high chances that they might be revamping their coaching staff ahead of next season. The duo has been part of RCB’s coaching set-up for the past few years, Hesson joined the franchise in 2019, while Bangar was promoted as head coach in 2022.

The contracts of the IPL coaching staff are up for renewal in September and RCB has indicated that their performance is being reviewed before coming to a decision.

The franchise released a statement which said, " Their contract with RCB is still intact. The team is still in the process of review. We will come back if any announcement is made."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, both Bangar and Hesson didn’t share their reaction on the matter concerning their contract with RCB.

Despite not winning the IPL, the side had a decent run under Hesson’s tenure as coach and then as director of cricket.

In 2020, Hesson was in charge and guided RCB to a fourth in the league but lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator.

The next season, RCB finished third but yet again lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

In IPL 2022, RCB found themselves in the playoffs yet again by finishing fourth in the season but lost Qualifier 2 to the Rajasthan Royals.

In the most recent season, however, the side did not manage to make it to the playoffs.

Hesson was also made responsible for the Royal Challengers Women’s team for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League. The side captained by Smriti Mandhana only managed to finish fourth in the five-team league.