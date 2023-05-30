Trends :Rishabh PantShubhman GillMS DhoniWTC 2023Ambati Rayudu
Mitchell Santner Starts Trending After a Fan Asks Users to Show Some Love to the CSK All-rounder

Mitchell Santner Starts Trending After a Fan Asks Users to Show Some Love to the CSK All-rounder

'We Yellove You Santner' became a top trend on Twitter as the Twitterati showered love on the New Zealand all-rounder.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 18:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Mitchell Santner with his family (Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)
Mitchell Santner with his family (Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday outclassed Gujarat Titans to clinch their fifth Indian Premier League title. It was a nail-biting finisher and Chennai managed to add another trophy to their cabinet after Ravindra Jadeja hit the six and a four on the last two balls to seal the deal for his team.

Jadeja’s winning shot became a moment for history books as the stadium was full-packed despite the match being delayed to rain in Ahmedabad.

The fans on social media hailed Chennai for being one of the most consistent teams in the league’s history as with the title triumph they equalled the tally of Mumbai Indians for winning most IPL trophies - 5.

ALSO WATCH | ‘This is Best Time to Announce Retirement, But…’: MS Dhoni Answers Million Dollar Question About his IPL Future

Meanwhile, later in the day, CSK all-rounder Mitchell Santner started trending on Twitter after a fan asked other users to trend the New Zealand star. ‘We Yellove You Santner’ became a top trend on Twitter.

Santner has been part of Chennai Super Kings since IPL 2019 but due to the bowling combination which MS Dhoni prefers and the limitations of overseas players in the XI, he didn’t get many chances over the year.

ALSO READ | ‘If I Had to Lose, I Don’t Mind Losing to Him’: Hardik Pandya After Suffering Defeat to MS Dhoni’s CSK in Final

He was resigned by CSK in IPL 2022 mega auction for INR 1.9 crore. However, he got to play only six matches last season. While it was almost the same case this year too as he played only three matches in the title-winning campaign.

The New Zealand all-rounder has played only 15 matches in his IPL career and has claimed just 13 wickets and scored 22 runs.

    first published: May 30, 2023, 18:51 IST
    Read More