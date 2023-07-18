'I Find Test Cricket Really Hard': Moeen Ali's Honest Admission After Surprise England Recall

England are scheduled to tour India during the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle but Moeen Ali isn’t thinking that far ahead having just made his comeback into what he reckons the ‘hardest’ format.

Moeen had retired from Tests in 2021 but an untimely injury to Jack Leach ahead of Ashes 2023 prompted England captain Ben Stokes to ask the offspinner if he fancies a crack at it again.

The allrounder accepted the offer and played in his first Test since September 2021 at Edgbaston last month. He ended up injuring his finger during the match and was left out for the 2nd Test before returning for the Leeds game which England won to make it 2-1.

The India tour is next year and Moeen hasn’t thought about it.

Advertisement

“Not really, to be honest with you. I think for me, it’s about getting through these two games if I play these two games. It’s not easy, I find Test cricket really hard. It is the hardest and best format out there, for sure," said Moeen.

“But I’ve really enjoyed my time since I’ve come back, and it’s been a brilliant environment. I wish it was this 5 years ago. I’m not thinking too far ahead, I’m sure Baz and Stokesy will probably speak to me after the series or after the summer, but for me at the moment it’s just this series. I’m not saying yes, I’m not saying no," he added.

England have announced their team for the 4th Test that starts from Wednesday and James Anderson will replace Ollie Robinson.

“There’s no doubt England are a better team with James Anderson in there. In the two games he played I actually thought he bowled really well in both of them. I think he’s been a bit unfortunate with catches and things probably not going his way," said Moeen .

“Being the best bowler England have ever had and being a legend of a player and a great guy as well, it’s great to see him have the opportunity to play, it could be his last one, and hopefully he bowls well and gets us the win," he added