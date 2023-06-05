Trends :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Day 1Venkatesh IyerShubman GillAjinkya Rahane
Mohammad Kaif Catches Up With MS Dhoni at Airport After His Successful Surgery

Mohmmad Kaif stated that MS Dhoni was returning home after his knee surgery as he also chatted with his son Kabir.

Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 19:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mohammad Kaif with their families (Image: Instagram/@mohammadkaif87)

Former India batter Mohammad Kafi caught up with legendary wicketkeeper batter Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the airport on Monday. Kaif, who recently did a stint as a commentator in IPL 2023, posted a photo with MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Dhoni and his daughter Ziva. While Kaif’s wife and son were also in the photo.

Dhoni recently underwent a knee injury after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2023. The CSK captain played with a knee injury throughout the season but he managed to guide his team to a title triumph.

Kaif stated that Dhoni was returning home after his knee surgery as he also chatted with his son Kabir.

“We met the great man and his family at airport today. He was returning home after surgery. Son Kabir super happy as Dhoni told him he too, like him, played football as a kid. Get well soon, see you next season champion. #msdhoni," Kaif wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that Dhoni had a successful surgery in Mumbai.

“Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine and the surgery happened in the morning. I don’t have details. I am yet to get all the details about the nature of surgery and other things," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed to PTI.

“He has already been discharged from hospital and he has gone back to Ranchi. He would be resting for a few days at home before his extensive rehabilitation starts. It is now expected that he would have enough time to get fit to play in the next IPL," another source close to CSK management told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

    • Dhoni has already announced that he will try to play in the next season of Indian Premier League.

    “Looking for an answer? Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body," said Dhoni after IPL 2023 final.

