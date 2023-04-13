'Players Got Picked, Then Pulled Out Before Match': Mohammad Kaif Questions NCA's Approach, Cites Jasprit Bumrah's Example

Former Indian player turned commentator Mohammad Kaif has questioned the approach of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) amid the ongoing injury woes of players such as Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar.

Bumrah has been on the sidelines for a while, missing the T20 World Cup last year, although he was included in the Indian squad for the assignment against Sri Lanka earlier this year, the star pacer was omitted from the squad later and hasn’t featured since, missing the Border Gavaskar Trophy as well.

Deepak Chahar is another player to miss a considerable period through injury, he completed his recovery at the NCA in Bengaluru and returned back to full fitness only to get injured during the ongoing IPL 2023 campaign. Kaif feels that NCA trainers, physios, and VVS Laxman who are in charge at NCA should take better care of players to avoid recurring injury issues.

“I have noticed faults in the system. Players have gotten picked in the squad, and then pulled out before the match citing they weren’t fully fit. This happened to Bumrah recently and even Mohammad Shami has done this a couple of times," said Kaif while talking to Sportskeeda.

He continued, “So the NCA trainers, physios, VVS Laxman and his team have to take care of these situations. Because it is unfair on the fans of cricket who are expecting Bumrah to play the next day. I feel this is a very serious matter and the management shouldn’t take it lightly."

The former Indian batter stated that there should be more transparency when it comes to the players’ fitness and recovery. Kaif said that he wanted to know what was the timeline of Bumrah’s recovery to better understand the grey areas.

“There should be transparency and players should be tested properly before being declared fit. There shouldn’t be any grey area left; a player is either fit or more 10-20 days will be needed," said the 42-year-old.

He further added, “As a Bumrah fan, I want to know what injury he has, what is his recovery time, etc. So they should address this transparency bit and put forth the exact matter."

Bumrah meanwhile had recently undergone surgery in New Zealand on his recurring back issue and remains to be seen when he returns back to full fitness. Chahar is another player blighted by injuries but he’s being taken care of by the Chennai Super Kings medical staff during the ongoing IPL 2023 campaign.

