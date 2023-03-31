IPL 2023: Mohammad Shami Cleans up Devon Conway to Complete 100 IPL Wickets - WATCH

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammad Shami added another feather to his cap on Friday when he took the field against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. The right-arm quick cleaned up CSK opener Devon Conway in the second over of his spell, completing 100 wickets in the league.

The Titans had a superb start after opting to bowl against a star-studded CSK at their home ground. Shami began the attack by conceding just two runs off his opening over and came back stronger in the next one to jolt CSK with an early breakthrough.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Match no. 1 Live Score

Advertisement

It was a length delivery from Shami which jabbed back in sharply and beat Conway who was looking to drive. The ball sneaked through the gap between the bat and pad, going on to crash onto the stumps.

The dismissal helped Shami surpass South African pacer Kagiso Rabada on the list of the highest wicket-takers in the IPL. The Indian fast bowler has now become the 19th bowler in the league to complete a century of wickets. Moreover, he is the 15th Indian player to pick 100 or more wickets in the tournament.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Earlier, GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against the MS Dhoni-led CSK. Pandya didn’t reveal the playing XI for the match, saying he didn’t know the combination yet. On the other hand, Dhoni said that CSK will have four overseas players – Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Mitchell Santner and Devon Conway while Maharashtra bowling-allrounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar made his IPL debut.

Advertisement

Before the toss, a dazzling opening ceremony headlined by performances from singer Arijit Singh, and actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna set the stage for a tantalising IPL 2023 opener

As the IPL returns to the home-and-away format after four years, the Narendra Modi Stadium was jam-packed and for a moment, one would have been mistaken for the gathering to be the one from Chepauk in Chennai.

Get the latest Cricket News here