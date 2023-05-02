Trends :SRH VS KKRSRH VS KKR Pitch ReportMS DhoniGautam GambhirAsia Cup 2023
Home » Cricket Home » 'Sensational, Great Signs For India': Twitter in Awe of Mohammed Shami After Stunning Spell During GT vs DC

'Sensational, Great Signs For India': Twitter in Awe of Mohammed Shami After Stunning Spell During GT vs DC

Mohammed Shami is now the purple cap holder of IPL 2023 with 17 wickets from 9 matches for Gujarat Titans

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 21:13 IST

Ahmedabad, India

Mohammed Shami took 4/11 from four overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Mohammed Shami took 4/11 from four overs. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Hoping to get their campaign back on track, Delhi Capitals ran into a red-hot Mohammed Shami on Tuesday evening in Ahmedabad with the Gujarat Titans pacer destroying their top order with a fiery spell of swing bowling.

Shami struck with the very first delivery of the match and finished with 4/11 from four overs, a spell that saw him bowling 15 dot balls.

Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey and Priyam Garg were his victims as DC were left in tatters after opting to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT captain Hardik Pandya was pleased as punch with the performance of his star bowler but DC head coach Ricky Ponting was stunned witnessing his team falling to another low in what has been a troubled campaign so far.

Former cricketers and fans were all praise for the 32-year-old with many hoping the veteran will carry his form into the WTC final and the ODI World Cup.

These are the best bowling figures for Shami in his IPL career.

With those four wickets, Shami also became the leading wicket-taker of the season with 17 scalps from nine matches.

During a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters, Shami revealed that there wasn’t much swing on offer and it’s important to hit the right length.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

About the Author

Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

first published: May 02, 2023, 21:18 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 21:13 IST
