Watch: Mohammed Shami Stuns Marnus Labuschagne With a Ripper in WTC Final, Stuart Broad Reacts

Mohammed Shami made a superb start to his spell in the second session with a peach of a delivery to clean up Marnus Labuschagne in the final of the ICC World Test Championship being played between India and Australia at The Oval.

Reintroduced in the 25th over, Shami bowled the first delivery full and on the off stump luring Labuschagne for a drive. However, the ball moved sharply in to sneak between the gap between the Aussie star’s bat and pad to crash onto the off stump.

Labuschagne walked back to the dressing room after scoring 26 off 62.

Advertisement

However, that was the only positive from the session for Indian cricket team as they continued as Travis Head and Steve Smith added 94 runs for the fourth wicket before the tea break was taken.

Head was in superb form as he reached his half-century and was unbeaten on 60 off 75 with the help of 10 fours in what has been a dominating innings. On the other hand, Steve Smith has dropped anchor and was on 33 off 102 as Australia finished the second session with 170/3 in 51 overs.

Earlier, India opted to bowl first and got rid of both the Australia openers in the morning session, Khawaja fell for a duck before David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne led a solid recovery with a 69-run stand for the second wicket.