Watch: Mohammed Shami Stuns Marnus Labuschagne With a Ripper in WTC Final, Stuart Broad Reacts

Mohammed Shami started his spell after the lunch break with a ripper that got rid of Marnus Labuschagne on 26

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 20:03 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Mohammed Shami was the lone wicket-taker in the second session. (AP Photo)
Mohammed Shami made a superb start to his spell in the second session with a peach of a delivery to clean up Marnus Labuschagne in the final of the ICC World Test Championship being played between India and Australia at The Oval.

Reintroduced in the 25th over, Shami bowled the first delivery full and on the off stump luring Labuschagne for a drive. However, the ball moved sharply in to sneak between the gap between the Aussie star’s bat and pad to crash onto the off stump.

Labuschagne walked back to the dressing room after scoring 26 off 62.

However, that was the only positive from the session for Indian cricket team as they continued as Travis Head and Steve Smith added 94 runs for the fourth wicket before the tea break was taken.

Head was in superb form as he reached his half-century and was unbeaten on 60 off 75 with the help of 10 fours in what has been a dominating innings. On the other hand, Steve Smith has dropped anchor and was on 33 off 102 as Australia finished the second session with 170/3 in 51 overs.

Earlier, India opted to bowl first and got rid of both the Australia openers in the morning session, Khawaja fell for a duck before David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne led a solid recovery with a 69-run stand for the second wicket.

    • Warner looked in fine form as he clattered eight fours to reach 43 but an over before lunch, ended up being caught behind off Shardul Thakur.

    India took field with four pacers and a specialist spinner in Ravindra Jadeja. They left out Ravichandran Ashwin, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, from their eleven with the likes of Ricky Ponting and Sanjay Manjrekar criticising India for leaving out the seasoned campaigner.

    first published: June 07, 2023, 20:03 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 20:03 IST
