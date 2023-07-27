Mohammed Siraj Rested for ODI Leg of West Indies Tour Amid 'Sore Ankle' Complaints, Reveal BCCI

Ahead of the upcoming ODI series against West Indies, BCCI have decided to rest Mohammed Siraj from the 50-over leg of the Caribbean tour, keeping an eye on the star pacer’s workload management. Siraj had played both the Test matches of the series which India won 1-0 and the second Test was drawn.

Siraj has flown back home have been afforded a few days’ rest after his exploits in red-ball cricket. The BCCI released a statement regarding Siraj’s slight injury concern, as the apex board revealed the star pacer complained of a ‘sore ankle’.

The 29-year-old picked up 7 wickets during the Test series, including a five-wicket haul.

Siraj had not been named in the T20I team, and thus he flew back along with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat and Navdeep Saini.

“The right-arm pacer has a sore ankle and as a precautionary measure has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team," read the statement.

“The team has not called for a replacement player for the ODI series, which commences on July 27, 2023 in Barbados," it informed further.

Siraj was expected to spearhead the pace attack alongside the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar and Umran Malik as well as star all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the ODI leg but keeping an eye on the World Cup he has been sent back home.

Siraj picked up a fifer in the second Test against the Windies and was subsequently named Man of the Match as the fixture ended in a draw. He had also picked up five wickets during the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 but couldn’t help his side avoid a defeat to Australia.

The first ODI will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on the 27th July, Thursday.