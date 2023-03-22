Most Expensive Cricketer in History of Bengal in IPL! Mukesh Kumar Ready to Set Fire in DC's Jersey

Dreams come true if you work hard. Mukesh Kumar is proof.

Son of a taxi driver, Mukesh became the most expensive cricketer from Bengal in the auction, breaking the record long held by former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly. Delhi Capitals bought him for 5 crore 50 lakh rupees. Sourav had earned Rs. 4 crore 37 lakh in the IPL.

A resident of Gopalganj, Mukesh’s father wanted his son to join the Central Reserve Police Force and he himself, as a child, dreamt of joining the army and even tried three times but was not successful in the end.

He started his carer in his native Bihar and initially represented the state at the Under-19 level. But in 2015, Mukesh got a chance in Bengal’s senior team.

He eventually got rewarded for his consistency for Bengal, as he was selected for India ‘A’ in Test against New Zealand ‘A’ team. In that match, he took 5 wickets.

In the Irani Cup, he also picked up 4 wickets and expressed his gratitude for India A team coach VVS Laxman who was once the batting consultant of Bengal. He said that his advice worked.

He used to play in Shivpur club and made his first-class debut on 30 October in the 2015–16 Ranji Trophy. He made his List ‘A’ debut on 13 December 2015 while Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2015–16 season.

He made his T20 debut on 6 January 2016 in the 2015–16 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In December 2022, received his first call-up to the Indian cricket team for their T20 International (T20I) series against Sri Lanka. Mukesh has 130 wickets in 34 matches in first-class cricket. He took more than 5 wickets in an innings 6 times.

It was not easy for Mukesh to enter the Indian cricket team. So much so, Mukesh impressed Waqar Younis, the legendary pacer of the Pakistan cricket team, too.

