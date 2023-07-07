'See You Soon in Yellow..': Ravindra Jadeja Shares Iconic IPL 2023 Final Pic on MS Dhoni's 42nd Birthday

Chennai Super Kings’ hero of the IPL 2023 final, Ravindra Jadeja shared a heartwarming post his captain MS Dhoni on the latter’s 42nd birthday on 7 July 2023. Jadeja scored the winning runs for CSK in a dramatic final against Gujarat Titans, and what followed after was an array of emotions, including from the man of the hour - Dhoni himself who lifted Jadeja in the air and was seen visibly emotional.

Jadeja penned a heartfelt post for Dhoni, calling him his ‘go-to man’. The bond between the two players has only grown stronger in the past years and it showed in the stunning post shared by the Indian all-rounder.

Advertisement

Jadeja also wrote in his post that he hoped to see Dhoni ‘soon in yellow’, which will come as music to the ears of followers of Chennai Super Kings.

“My go to man since 2009 to till date and forever. Wishing you a very happy birthday mahi bhai. See u soon in yellow," read the post from ‘Jaddu’.

ALSO READ| MS Dhoni Birthday: Thala’s Top Moments with Chennai Super Kings

CSK’s legendary captain had promised to his fans that it would be ‘easy’ for him to walk away, but he wanted to ‘challenge’ himself and try to return back in Yellow next season, and Dhoni recently underwent a surgery on his knee that troubled him throughout the IPL 2023 season.

Earlier, Jadeja had shared a stunning post, dedicating CSK’s IPL 2023 win to Dhoni, and he even changed his profile pictures on social media, featuring that very moment when Dhoni lifted the all-rounder in the air, and on Instagram, it’s still his DP.

Advertisement

“We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI. mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…," read the special post from Jadeja for his captain after CSK’s victory.

For the unversed, Jadeja is currently in the West Indies with the Indian team gearing up for the upcoming two-match Test series starting from 12 July.

Advertisement

The Indian all-rounder has been selected in the Test squad as well as the ODI team, but he has been rested from the squad for the five-match T20I series which will be the last leg of India’s tour of the Caribbean.