'He May Just do It': Sakshi's Blockbuster Statement on MS Dhoni Making His Acting Debut

It’s been nearly years since Mahendra Singh Dhoni made the stunning announcement of his India retirement via an Instagram post in his inimitable style. However, he hasn’t played quitting cricket professionally though, regularly turning out for his beloved IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings whom he led to a record-equaling title earlier this year.

While he’s approaching the end of a glorious playing career, Dhoni has already started his second innings in public life, venturing into movie production alongside his wife Sakshi.

Their maiden venture Let’s Get Married, a Tamil movie, is set to be released this week.

The movie, produced under Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd, stars Harish Kalyan, Ivana and Nadhiya in the lead roles and is to be released on July 28.

As part of the promotional activities, Sakshi addressed media in Chennai recently during which she was asked if MS could turn to acting in movies.

And her response was quite positive as she pointed out how Dhoni has been acting in advertisements for years and is quite comfortable in front of the camera.

And he may take the plunge if there’s something good.

“If there’s something good, he may just do it," Sakshi responded. “He has done a lot of advertisements. He is not camera shy. He knows how to act. He has been acting in front of the camera since 2006. If there’s something really good on a slate, he could do it. If I’d have to choose for him, I’d do an action movie because he is always in action."