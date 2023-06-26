Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » 'Candy Crush is So Lucky': Not Chocolates but Netizens are Interested in What Game Dhoni Playing - WATCH

'Candy Crush is So Lucky': Not Chocolates but Netizens are Interested in What Game Dhoni Playing - WATCH

The fans were elated to see another Dhoni video on social space. Apart from adoring his gesture, a few of the netizens were curious about the game he was playing

Advertisement

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 09:09 IST

New Delhi, India

What game MS Dhoni was playing?
What game MS Dhoni was playing?

Ever since Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, social media is getting flooded with videos of skipper MS Dhoni every day. A few weeks ago, the franchise shared a video with emotional background music that left the fans confused about his retirement. And now, the netizens seem to be continuing that trend.

In a recent video that surfaced on social media, an air hostess could be seen offering a tray full of chocolates and a note to the CSK captain in the middle of a flight. As she gets close to the seat, Dhoni, who was busy playing games on his tablet, smiles after looking at the tray, picks up the note and just one chocolate bar and generously returns the rest.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘India Haven’t Got it Because When You Want to Win The Big One, You Need…’: Shastri on ICC Title Drought

Meanwhile, the fans were elated to see another Dhoni video on social space. Apart from adoring his gesture, a few of the netizens were curious about the game he was playing.

Here’s how they reacted.

Advertisement

Dhoni led his team, Chennai Super Kings, to a record-equalling fifth IPL title after defeating Gujarat Titans in a rain-curtailed final last month. The fans were curious if this was Dhoni’s season. However, the man himself cleared the air saying he would push himself for another season if his body allows.

He was often seen limping while walking and climbing up the stairs but he didn’t let it hamper his or the team’s performances. CSK CEO, Viswanathan hailed Dhoni for his efforts on the field despite the injury as he led the team from the front despite the pain he was going through.

Also Read | I Will be Disappointed if Sanju Samson Does Not Finish His Career All Guns Blazing: Ravi Shastri

top videos
  • Babar Azam's Birthday to Coincide With India-Pakistan World Cup Match | Cricket News | #shorts
  • World Cup 2023 Schedule: All You need to Know about 2023 World Cup | Cricket News
  • MS Dhoni Was The Toughest Bowler I Faced In Nets: Suresh Raina | Cricket News | #shorts | #viral
  • Sarfaraz khan Will Play For India Team Very Soon : Dilip Vengsarkar | Cricket News
  • Sanju Samson yet to Realise His Potential, Something's Missing: Ravi Shastri | Cricket News

    • “We never asked him things like ‘Do you want to play or do you want to sit out.’ If he can’t, he would’ve told us straightaway," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told ESPNcricinfo Tamil.

    “We knew it was a struggle for him to play, but his commitment to the team, his leadership and how the team benefits everyone knows. From that perspective, you have to appreciate him," he added.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aakash BiswasAakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the g...Read More

    first published: June 26, 2023, 08:40 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 09:09 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App