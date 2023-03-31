MS Dhoni And Team Gear Up For IPL 2023 Opener With Fafda-Jalebi Treat

Untimely rain in Ahmedabad washed out Chennai Super Kings’ practice session on the eve of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season opener against Gujarat Titans. The Yellow army was going through their final preparation at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday evening when it suddenly started pouring.

In a clip shared by the franchise on Twitter, CSK cricketers and the supporting staff could be seen hurriedly making their way out of the ground amid heavy rainfall and storm.

After reaching the dressing room, the CSK players went on to decide on the perfect snacks to enjoy the rainy evening. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni along with his other teammates like Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway and Ben Stokes was captured relishing some desi fried items, while also sweetening their mouths with hot jalebis. Stokes loved the random arrangement as the England Test captain reacted with a wide smile after having a bite of a jalebi.

Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane, sitting at the dugout with a few young cricketers, were also spotted enjoying the mesmerising view of the heavy downpour under the floodlights. The venue also appeared to be well-prepared to host the inaugural match of the IPL 2023 with a giant screen showing the emblem of the two opponents.

Soon after the video surfaced on the microblogging site, it started garnering significant traction from cricket enthusiasts. A fan referred to the “jalebi supremacy across India," saying, “I guess Idolo Ben Stokes is loving it."

An Indian native joked, “This is the daily snack we have here."

A Dhoni fan underlined the CSK captain’s new look for the IPL 2023 as he wrote, “Thalaivan in trimmed beard look after clean shave for the first match."

Another fan pointed at MS Dhoni’s love for samosa, stating, “Dhoni sir likes samosa please give to him."

While the entire nation is gearing up to welcome the IPL 2023, rain is threatening to be a spoilsport in the cricket extravaganza. Friday’s shower hampered both Gujarat and Chennai’s final practice sessions ahead of the blockbuster fixture. Although, it helped in bringing down the temperature by six degrees Celsius across Gujarat. The nature of weather across the northern and western parts of India is considered to be quite uncertain. The weather forecast for Saturday (March 31) says a different story with the sky predicted to be clear. So we can expect a full show in Ahmedabad.

