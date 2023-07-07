'B'day Mein Kya Bola Jaata Hai?': When Rohit's Hilarious Response for Dhoni Left Journos in Splits – WATCH

If MS Dhoni is an emotion, then his birthday has to be celebrated like a festival. It’s 7th July 2023 and the former Indian captain turns 42. His fans have already skipped a beat as they are busy sharing either his old videos or making some eye-catching posts on social media. Twitter has been flooded with wishes since midnight and every photo and video featuring the legend is garnering countless views.

Meanwhile, a fan shared a video from the official handle of BCCI which already went viral four years ago. It’s a clip of Rohit Sharma’s press conference from the 2019 World Cup after India defeated Sri Lanka to claim the top spot on the points table.

Back in 2019, when India went to England for the 50-over world cup, Dhoni celebrated his 38th birthday with his teammates. During the presser, Rohit was asked if he wants to say anything to Dhoni on his birthday. In response, the opening batter gave a hilarious reply which left everyone around in splits.

“Birthday mein kya bola jaata hai? Happy birthday?" (What do you tell someone on their birthday? Happy birthday only right?)," Rohit said.

“We have our travel day tomorrow and we don’t know if we are going to Manchester or Birmingham. Accordingly, we will cut the cake during the bus drive. We will send you the photos," Rohit added.

India had to wait till the end of the final group-stage match between Australia and South Africa to know the venue and their opposition for the semi-final of World Cup 2019. Thus, Rohit wasn’t clear about their destination.