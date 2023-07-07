MS Dhoni Birthday: Thala’s Top Moments with Chennai Super Kings

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MS DHONI: Be it with his power-packed batting, lightning-fast wicketkeeping or ice-cool captaincy, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has come up with remarkable performances with sheer ease. Winning the trophy has been his only aim in both domestic and international cricket. The legendary India skipper’s decorated trophy cabinet says it all. Dhoni’s start in international cricket was far from being smooth.

Very few could predict his future, when Dhoni failed to score a single run in his Team India debut in 2005. What unfolded later is nothing short of a fairy tale. Having retired from international cricket in 2020, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is the only competition which gives cricket fans a chance to witness Dhoni’s exploits. The World Cup-winning captain created history this year having equalled Mumbai Indians’ record of winning five IPL trophies.

As MS Dhoni celebrates his 42nd birthday today, it is time to take a look at the most iconic IPL moments of our very-own Thala.

A treasured moment with Ravindra Jadeja after IPL 2023 triumph

The final of the 2023 IPL will remain in the history books for various reasons. After the match shifted to the reserved day due to rain, Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth total of 214. Since rain played a spoilsport during the innings break, Chennai had a revised target of 171 runs to chase in 15 overs. The top order helped Chennai in gaining a powerful start but their middle-order lacked the urgency.

When there was hardly any hope left for Chennai, their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came out of his shell, smashing a six and a boundary in the final two deliveries to win the last-ball thriller. Following the miraculous finish, Jadeja went straight to Dhoni and the Chennai captain lifted him up, a picture that will stay in the hearts of Thala fans forever.

When MS Dhoni broke into an emphatic celebration

In a do or die match during the 2010 IPL, Punjab Kings set up a massive target of 192 for Chennai Super Kings on a tricky Dharmashala wicket. Chennai had to chase 29 runs in the final two overs in that game. Dhoni produced a blistering 54-run knock in just 29 balls, taking his team into the playoffs almost single-handedly. In a celebratory gesture, Dhoni was captured hitting his helmet with his gloves after smashing two sixes in the final over to seal the deal.

Blazing 84 against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings had a target of 162 in front of them against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019. After the Chennai top order faced a massive collapse, Dhoni took over the charge and registered the highest score of his IPL career– 84 runs off 48 balls. In the final over, Chennai needed 26 runs and the Chennai captain almost got the job done by smacking three monstrous sixes but he ultimately fell just one run short of the target.

Captaincy masterclass to dismiss Kieron Pollard