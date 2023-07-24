'If Mahi Bhai Grooms Him a Year or so, Then He Can Lead Team For 10 Years': Ambati Rayudu Picks CSK's Next Captain

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu has picked the player who can lead Chennai Super Kings in future after legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni decides to bid adieu to Indian Premier League. Dhoni led CSK to a record-equaling fifth IPL title this year but he is now at the fag end of his career and there is still no clarity on whether he will return to lead the team next season. The legendary wicketkeeper said at the end of IPL 2023, that he will try his best to return and play next season but it has not been finalised yet.

Rayudu feels that talented opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has a great chance to take over the captaincy charge from Dhoni but for that, the legendary wicketkeeper needs to groom for a year or so.

“Coming to the future, I think Ruturaj has a great chance. He has those leadership qualities in him. So if Mahi bhai grooms him say a year or so, then he can lead the team for 7-8 or even 10 years. He is in good hands with Mahi bhai and Fleming. He is calm, down-to-earth and extremely talented," said Rayudu while speaking to BehindWoods TV.

However, Rayudu suggested that Team India is not making the best use of Gaikwad.

“India makes the best use of him (Gaikwad). I don’t think they are at the moment. He should be playing every format for India," he added.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad will lead the Indian team in Asian Games as the BCCI has picked the second-string squad for the multi-nation event in China.

Scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 8, the 19th Asian Games will see both men’s and women’s teams taking part. He was also picked in India’s Test squad for the ongoing West Indies series, however, he didn’t get a chance to make his red-ball debut.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

