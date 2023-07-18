'Unless Someone is Mad...': MS Dhoni's 'Crazy' Bikes and Cars Collection Stuns Venkatesh Prasad

The legendary MS Dhoni has an incredible collection of bikes and cars at his garage in Ranchi. The former India captain reportedly has a collection of over 50 bikes that include Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Ducati 1098, Yamaha RD350 among others.

Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad has given a glimpse of Dhoni’s massive collection to his followers by sharing a short clip on Twitter, fawning over the Chennai Super Kings captain’s ‘passion’.

Prasad was in Ranchi alongside another former India international Sunil Joshi with the duo meeting Dhoni at his farmhouse.

“One of the craziest passion i (sic) have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and a even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni," Prasad wrote.

In the near two-minute clip, apparently being shot by Dhoni’s wife Sakshi, Prasad was asked if this is the first time he’s in the city.

“Amazing! No, not all (not his first time being in Ranchi). It’s my fourth time, but this place (Dhoni’s garage) is crazy. Unless and until someone is mad about this, you can’t (have such a collection)," Prasad said.

“Bike showroom ho sakta hay yeh (This could be a showroom for bikes). Someone needs to have a hell of a lot of passion to have something else, I’m telling you," he added.