'That's How it is Supposed to be': MS Dhoni's Cheeky Response to Danny Morrison's Query at Toss During DC Clash | WATCH

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni showed his witty side during the toss on Saturday in the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Dhoni, who is at the fag end of his career, gave a cheeky reply to commentator and toss presenter Danny Morrison’s query.

In CSK’s final league stage game, Dhoni was welcomed with loud cheers by the crowd like every other stadium this season.

The legendary wicketkeeper batter won the toss and elected to bat first in the crucial match for CSK.

The former New Zealand cricketer then asked, “Simply equation, you win and you are there. You are qualified, right?"

Dhoni smiled and then replied saying: “I think that’s what we’ve been trying to win games right from the first game. You want to play a game, you want to win a game and that’s how it is supposed to be."

Meanwhile, Dhoni stuck to the same playing XI from the last match and said that he wants the youngsters to learn from both good and bad games.

It’s a balanced eleven and we don’t need to make many changes. Day game, the pitch will also slow down as the match progresses, that’s the reason we wanted to bat first."

“In a tournament like this, we’ll have good and bad games, need to take the learnings from every game and that’s what I want the youngsters in the team to learn," he said.

Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain & wicketkeeper), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana

Substitutes: Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (captain), Yash Dhull, Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Rilee Rossouw, Aman Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje

Substitutes: Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Praveen Dubey, Ripal Patel, Abishek Porel