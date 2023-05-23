'MS Dhoni Cried That Night, He...': Harbhajan Singh Recalls Unheard Story From IPL 2018

Veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh walked down memory lane and recalled the story from 2018 when he saw Mahendra Singh Dhoni cry. Harbhajan, who played alongside Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings for three years, said he saw MS Dhoni crying at the dinner after the CSK returned to IPL after serving the two-year ban. The legendary wicketkeeper batter started his IPL career with CSK but he joined Rising Pune Supergiant for a couple of seasons after the Yellow Army was banned for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The veteran spinner shared the anecdote and said Dhoni became very emotional at the team dinner as he is very attached to CSK.

“There is a story which I want to share. Back in 2018, when CSK made a comeback to this league after a 2-year ban, there was a team dinner. I have heard the saying that ‘Men don’t cry’, but MS Dhoni cried on that night. He became emotional. I think no one knows about this. Right, Imran (Tahir)?," Harbhajan said on Star Sports/

During the same panel discussion, another former CSK star Imran Tahir said that Dhoni considers the team as a family and it was very emotional moment for all the players

“Yes, of course," Tahir said. “Even I was there. It was a very emotional moment for him (MS Dhoni). Looking at him like that, I came to know how close this team is to his heart. He considers the team as his family. It was very emotional for all of us."

CSK made a sensational comeback to the league and won the IPL title in the 2018 season with an emphatic show despite being tagged as ‘Dad’s Army’.

“We came back after 2 years and won the trophy. And when people give your team the tag of ‘buddhe’ (old men), and even I was in the squad that season, but we won the title. I am very proud of that victory," Tahir further said.

Dhoni has managed his resources well once again this season as CSK have qualified for the playoffs despite several injury crises in their camp.