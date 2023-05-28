'MS Dhoni is the Best Ever T20 Captain': Former Australia Cricketer Claims There's No One Better Than the CSK Legend

MS Dhoni will be playing in his 250th IPL match when he takes the field for Chennai Super Kings in the season final against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad tonight. It will yet another milestone in the glittering career of Dhoni who has been one of the greatest ever captains to have played the game and arguably the greatest in IPL history.

Till date, Dhoni has won seven major T20 titles including the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, four IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies.

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody thinks that Dhoni is ‘hands down’ the greatest ever T20 skipper while revealing his choices for the top captains in the past 50 years.

“MS Dhoni hands down in my view is the best T20 captain we have ever seen. And he has shown examples of that this year. And if you are talking about Test cricket, I would not put MS Dhoni in that category," Moody told ESPNcricinfo.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who was also part of the discussion agreed with Moody saying there’s no one who comes close to challenging Dhoni in the format.

‘Let’s not forget Arjuna Ranatunga’s impact on Sri Lanka. Steve Waugh as a Test captain, Kapil Dev in 50-over cricket. Others are also there, but in T20 there is no one to challenge MS Dhoni," Manjrekar said.

Moody is also impressed with the way England allrounder Ben Stokes has led the team in Test cricket. Stokes took over the captaincy from Joe Root last year after the West Indies tour.

“I think there are other candidates, we have seen one recently, in Ben Stokes, who has had an enormous impact. And it is only a small sample size, but what he has done for England in the short period of time is quite a dramatic change the way the game is played," Moody said.