'MS Dhoni is a Master at Creating Combination': Ravi Shastri on Why CSK Are Excelling Despite Limited Resources in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings finished ninth among the 10 teams during IPL 2022, a forgettable season that saw them recording just four wins out of 14 attempts.

When teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad have gone for wholesale changes after unfavourable results, CSK kept faith in majority of their players ahead of the IPL auction in December last year.

Cut to IPL 2023 and CSK are second on the points table after winning six of their 11 matches so far. The faith is paying them rich dividends it seems.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri reckons that it’s down to the ‘foresight’ shown by MS Dhoni ho has kept belief in underperforming players that they will eventually come good.

Advertisement

Also Read: Wriddhiman Saha On What Makes Him Tick

“He’s (Dhoni) a master at creating a combination," Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo. “It’s intuitive. It’s understanding. Probably persisting with a guy who might not be good in 2022, but having the foresight to believe he’ll be very good in 2023, giving him that confidence in 2022 to go through the grind, thinking ahead, and he would’ve done that with a few players. I won’t be surprised. I’m not in the mix there, I won’t know but definitely he thinks in that fashion."

CSK though bought the likes of Ben Stokes, Kyle Jamieson and Ajinkya Rahane during the mini auction. While Stokes and Jamieson are dealing with fitness concerns, Rahane has been a revelation.

Shastri thinks that CSK are quite settled and look like team that is certain to make the playoffs.

IPL 2023: Archer to Return Home After Getting Ruled Out

“When you look at this side now who look almost certain to make it to the playoffs, and look extremely dangerous when it comes to the playoffs, two games in Chennai, it’s a team that can go the distance. Because it’s already settled. If there’s tinkering, it’ll be because of injury. Otherwise, they’ve got it right," he said.

CSK will next face Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at home before flying down to the national capital for their final league match.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here