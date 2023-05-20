'There is No Recipe for Success, You...': MS Dhoni After CSK Book Spot in IPL 2023 Playoffs

Chennai Super Kings crushed Delhi Capitals by 77 runs, to clinch a place in the Indian Premier League play-offs, in match number 67 of the IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

CSK ended their 14-match league campaign with 17 points and that is good enough to seal a last-four berth.

Mahndra Singh Dhoni at the post-match presentation credited his players, as well as, the backroom staff for CSK’s success.

“There is no recipe for success, you try and pick the best players and give them the best slot to perform. And groom them in the areas where they are not strong, somebody has to sacrifice their slot for the team," MS Dhoni said.

“Credit to the management as well, they always back us. But, the players are most important, without the players we can’t do anything. I think death bowling, confidence is very important," he added.

Batting first, opener Devon Conway’s 87 off only 51 balls and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s smashing 79 off 50 deliveries ensured a healthy 223 for 3 CSK.

Conway’s innings comprised 11 fours and three sixes while Gaikwad hit seven sixes apart from three boundaries as they added 141 for the opening stand.

Dhoni said he has full beleif in his team and his combination going into the IPL playoffs.

“I think we need to figure out and pick players who are team first - not bothered about individual performance and perform the best at knockout stages. It is difficult to judge from the outside, we tryand adjust to the players and environment as well. Even if they come 10%, we can adjust 50% to fit them better into the team," MS Dhoni said.

In reply, DC managed only 146 for 9 with skipper David Warner’s 86 off 58 balls being the only saving grace.

Deepak Chahar ended with 3/22 from 4 overs while Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana got two wickets apiece.

DC ended the campaign with 10 points and will have to wait till Sunday to find out if they ended last or second last depending on Sunrisers Hyderabad’s result.

Praising his bowlers, Dhoni said: “Tushar (Deshpande) has developed because he is able to execute under pressure, he has the confidence now. And when you keep playing the same players, it helps. I think the bowlers have also taken the responsibility, (Matheesha) Pathirana is quite a natural to bowling at the death but Deshpande has really developed there."

